Super Quiz: Foreign Proverbs

1. Cuban proverb: When the sun rises, it rises for --------.

2. Arab proverb: Examine what is said, not who --------.

3. African proverb: If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go --------.

4. Yiddish proverb: Words should be weighed, not --------.

5. Bantu proverb: No man can paddle two -------- at the same time.

6. Sudanese proverb: A large chair does not make a ----------.

7. Greek proverb: Before you score, you must first have a ----------.

8. German proverb: A teacher is better than two ----------.

9. New Zealand proverb: Turn your face to the sun and the ------ will fall behind you.

ANSWERS:

1. Everyone

2. Speaks

3. Together

4. Counted

5. Canoes

6. King

7. Goal

8. Books

9. Shadows