Super Quiz: Foreign Proverbs

1. Cuban proverb: When the sun rises, it rises for --------.
2. Arab proverb: Examine what is said, not who --------.
3. African proverb: If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go --------.
4. Yiddish proverb: Words should be weighed, not --------.
5. Bantu proverb: No man can paddle two -------- at the same time.
6. Sudanese proverb: A large chair does not make a ----------.
7. Greek proverb: Before you score, you must first have a ----------.
8. German proverb: A teacher is better than two ----------.
9. New Zealand proverb: Turn your face to the sun and the ------ will fall behind you.
ANSWERS:
1. Everyone
2. Speaks
3. Together
4. Counted
5. Canoes
6. King
7. Goal
8. Books
9. Shadows