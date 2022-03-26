Tools & Toys: WORX Nitro 20V Drain Auger and TidyBoard

WORX Nitro 20V Power Share 25 ft. Drain Auger

What’s to love: No harsh chemicals needed to clear clogged drains.

What does it do: Powered by a WORX 20V 2.0Ah MAX lithium battery, this tool is designed to work in 2-inch pipes and has a corkscrew type auger at the end of a 25-foot cable. The compact case of a durable nylon resin has a rear handle and a grip in front for control. A power button on the top controls direction — forward, neutral and reverse. An LED light provides lighting for the work area. After clearing a clog and rinsing off the cable, a drain at the rear of the case prevents water build-up. The drain auger with the battery and a charger sells for $119. For more information, visit worx.com.

■ ■ ■

TidyBoard

What’s to love: A space-saving cutting board that’s useful for food prep.

What does it do: The cutting board is made of bamboo, which won’t dull knives or harbor bacteria. A cut-out at the end of the board holds several useful accessories. TidyBoard comes with a large and small strainer, pop either in the cutout and easily clean and rinse food before or after chopping. There is a large container and two smaller containers all with lids handy for storage after food prep. The strainers and containers are made of food safe silicone, are microwavable and are collapsible. TidyBoard sells for $99 and additional storage containers and strainers are available. Visit tidyboard.com for more information.