UA senior Toney has scored well in past against Duke

SAN FRANCISCO -- The University of Arkansas basketball program hasn't played Duke since winning the 1994 national championship game, but Razorbacks senior guard Au'Diese Toney is familiar with the Blue Devils and vice versa.

Toney transferred to Arkansas this season after playing the previous three at Pittsburgh, where he faced Duke in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Two of Toney's top four scoring games were against Duke -- a career-high 27 points two years ago and 22 last season. His other top scoring games were 24 points against North Carolina State two years ago and 22 against LSU in this season's SEC Tournament.

"Definitely, I have some memories of Au'Diese," Duke junior forward Wendell Moore said. "He gave us 27 and 22 ... So he's definitely capable."

Toney, averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, seemed to downplay his previous success against Duke when asked if it gave him added confidence.

"It's just another game, really," Toney said.

Since Arkansas went to a bigger lineup after an 0-3 SEC start, Coach Eric Musselman constantly has praised Toney's perimeter defense. He also has scored well inside and been an aggressive rebound.

"He has great energy," Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said when asked about Toney. "That's something you look for in every player.

"He has outstanding athletic ability and competitiveness, but he plays with energy, man. When you do that and you have the athletic ability that he has and the freedom that he has with Eric, you're going to make a lot of good plays."

Musselman said he's not a big believer in performances in games carrying over.

"I think each game has its own identity, its own theme," Musselman said. "But if you have had two really good games or two career nights, it certainly cannot hurt your confidence. It can only help your confidence as an individual player."

Notae not bothered

Arkansas guard JD Notae, a senior from Covington, Ga., scored a team-high 21 points against Gonzaga on Thursday. It took him 29 shots to get there, making nine.

The 29 field goal attempts were the most by an Arkansas player in an NCAA Tournament game. Corliss Williamson and Todd Day were the previous record holders, attempting 24 shots against Duke in the 1994 national championship victory and in a 1991 Sweet 16 win against Alabama, respectively.

"I ain't been shooting the ball as well as I want to, but sometimes you've got to affect the game in different ways other than just scoring," Notae said Friday. "I've been trying to be everywhere on the court -- defense, rebounding. I've been trying to just play."

Asked if people singling out his missed shots irritate him, Notae said no. The attempts he missed against Gonzaga were all looks he has made before.





"I just try to keep on going and not get too sidetracked off a miss knowing that I'll have another opportunity the next time down the floor," he added. "I kind of just forget about it. My coaches, they want the ball in my hands.

"I try to get whatever is best for the team."

Not a good memory

Arkansas and Coach Nolan Richardson beat Duke and Coach Mike Krzyzewski 76-72 in the 1994 national championship game.

Scotty Thurman hit a three-pointer -- that just got over the outstretched arm of Antonio Lang --t o give the Razorbacks a 73-70 lead.





"Well, we played against a great team and one of the great coaches in our sport in Nolan," Krzyzewski said. "It was a heck of a game, and it came down to really a timeout, and I felt we knew Scotty Thurman was going to get the ball, and we got a fingernail on it, which didn't affect its trajectory, and he knocked it down.

"We had an opportunity then right after it, but it was a hell of a game."

Lucky buckeye

After the Razorbacks beat Gonzaga, Coach Eric Musselman said his mother, Kristine, gave him a lucky buckeye previously used by his father, Bill.

"I would love to tell you that I kept it in my back pocket," Musselman said Friday. "That's what I told her I was going to do, but it sat in the coaches locker room."

Musselman was asked what he'll do with the buckeye for tonight's game.

"I'm going to leave it back in the locker room," Musselman said. "I'll bring it to the arena. I think that brings good luck."





History repeating?

Twenty-four years ago this week, Arkansas defeated Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Golden State Warriors' arena.

The Razorbacks won 77-72 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, where the Warriors played until they moved to Chase Center in 2019.

Lykes knows Duke

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes, a graduate transfer from Miami, averaged 8.5 points in four games against Duke when he played for the Hurricanes. His scoring high was 13 points as a freshman.

Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones of Wholehogsports.com contributed information for this report.