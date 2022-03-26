University of Arkansas Briefs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ramirez invited to three-point event

University of Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez has been invited to take part in the State Farm College 3-Point Championships.

The event will take place at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center in New Orleans at 8 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast on ESPN. Ramirez, an All-SEC second-team selection this season, will go down as one of the top long-range shooters in Razorbacks history.

The 5-9 guard from San Antonio averaged a team-high 15.4 points and 35.3 minutes per game for a team that made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2002-03. She finished as the career leader in three-point shooting percentage (.429) at Arkansas and also ranks 19th in career scoring (1,298), fourth in career three-pointers (261) and has the single-season record for three-pointers (106).

VOLLEYBALL

Hicks to walk on for Arkansas

Fayetteville High School graduate Rosana Hicks will play college volleyball much closer to home.

Hicks will walk on at the University of Arkansas, after signing with Central Michigan out of high school. She suffered a knee injury in the Class 6A state tournament championship in 2020. Hicks had surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and did not play last season before entering the transfer portal.

The 6-1 outside hitter was named the All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year as a senior and finished with more than 1,200 kills in her high school career.

-- Paul Boyd

TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Wilson, Little win at Texas Relays

University of Arkansas sophomore Britton Wilson won the 400-meter hurdles at the Texas Relays on Friday with a meet record of 54.37 seconds, improving the school record she established the previous day, and becoming the No. 10 performer on the all-time collegiate list.

After a 54.65 in the Thursday preliminary, Wilson bettered the field by two-plus seconds in breaking the 54.60 Texas Relays record set in 2003 by Raasin McIntosh of Texas.

In the invitational 400-meter hurdles, Arkansas' Shamier Little claimed the victory in 56.77 over a 57.93 by Robyn Brown of the Philippines.

SOFTBALL

UAPB falls to Prairie View A&M

Visiting Prairie View A&M rallied for six runs in the final two innings to take an 8-3 victory over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday.

Prairie View A&M (4-20, 4-3 SWAC) overcame a one-run deficit with four runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh.

Samaria Jackson tripled to score Alyssa Wesley before coming home on Paola Rodriguez's sacrifice fly to give UAPB (2-22, 1-6 SWAC) a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Wesley finished 3 for 4.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services