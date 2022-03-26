U.S. calls for more N. Korea sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea -- The United States called Friday for tougher U.N. sanctions after North Korea said it test-fired its largest intercontinental ballistic missile to date, with Kim Jong Un vowing to expand his country's "nuclear war deterrent" while preparing for a "long-standing confrontation" with the United States.

North Korean state media reported the North's first long-range test since 2017, and South Korea and Japan said they detected it.

At a U.N. Security Council meeting Friday, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. would propose a resolution "to update and strengthen" Security Council sanctions. She declined to specify what those new measures might be.

"It is clear that remaining silent, in the hope that the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of North Korea] would similarly show restraint, is a failed strategy," she said.

The council originally imposed sanctions after the North's first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years. But last fall, veto-wielding China and Russia called for lifting various sanctions against their neighbor.

Russian Deputy Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva said Friday that further sanctions would only harm North Korea's people, while Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun urged the council "to consider how to accommodate the DPRK's justified security concerns."

He suggested that the U.S. didn't do enough to respond to the North's 2018 self-imposed pause on long-range missile and nuclear tests.

North Korea didn't speak at the council meeting. A message seeking comment was sent to its U.N. mission.

Meanwhile, the U.S. imposed new sanctions of its own against five entities and individuals in Russia and North Korea over transferring sensitive items to the North's missile program, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The Hwasong-17, which was fired at a high angle to avoid the territorial waters of neighbors, reached a maximum altitude of 3,880 miles and traveled 680 miles during a 67-minute flight before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said.

The South Korean and Japanese militaries had announced similar flight details, which analysts say suggested that the missile could reach targets 9,320 miles away when fired on normal trajectory with a warhead weighing less than a ton.

Believed to be about 82 feet long, the Hwasong-17 is the North's longest-range weapon and, by some estimates, the world's lengthiest road-mobile ballistic missile system.

The news agency paraphrased Kim vowing for his military to acquire "formidable military and technical capabilities unperturbed by any military threat and blackmail and keep themselves fully ready for long-standing confrontation with the U.S. imperialists."

South Korea's military responded to Thursday's launch with live-fire drills of its own missiles launched from land, a fighter jet and a ship.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin held separate telephone conversations with his counterparts in South Korea and Japan where they discussed response measures to North Korean missile activities and vowed to strengthen defense cooperation, according to U.S. Defense Department statements.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he talked with South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong over the phone and agreed to strengthen cooperation against the North Korean threat and seek further U.N. Security Council actions against Pyongyang. Seoul's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, criticized the North for breaking its self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Peltz and Mari Yamaguchi of The Associated Press.