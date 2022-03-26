Webb’s home run gives Hogs victory

The magical eighth inning was the difference maker for the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks yet again.

Senior Braydon Webb hit a tie-breaking opposite field two-run home run in the eighth, and the University of Arkansas held on for a 7-5 win over Missouri in a chilly, windy series opener at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Friday.

Arkansas (17-3, 4-0 SEC) won its 12th consecutive game, tying its longest streak of last season, which came in the first dozen games of the season. Missouri (12-6, 0-4) lost its fourth game in a row and its fourth consecutive game to the Razorbacks in their first meeting since 2019.

Webb homered for the third consecutive game and the fourth time in the last five games. His shot off left-hander Nathan Landry (1-2) into the trees beyond the fence in right-center field came after he tried to bunt on the first pitch.

Zack Gregory opened the inning with a hit by pitch, his second of the game and team-high fifth of the season.

Arkansas improved its eighth-inning run count to 34, 15 higher than its next highest-scoring inning, the fifth.

Freshman Brady Tygart struck out five in the final two innings for his third save, working out of a jam with two runners on in the ninth by striking out catcher Mike Coletta to end the game.

Arkansas pitchers struck out a season-high 16 batters.

Webb's shot made a winner out of Zebulon Vermillion (2-0) who allowed the tying run in the seventh inning as his first run allowed this season.

Arkansas' fourth two-run lead of the night was finally too much for the plucky Tigers, who outhit the Razorbacks 15-12.

Arkansas staked senior starter Connor Noland to three-run leads in the first, second and fourth, and Noland held the last one. He exited with a 5-3 lead after throwing 101 pitches through 5 innings, with 7 hits and 1 walk allowed. Noland struggled with his grip in the early going, when the wind was at its peak.

Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace led the Razorbacks with three hits, while catcher Michael Turner went 2 for 5 with 3 runs driven in.

The Razorbacks jumped out to a 2-0 advantage against right-hander Spencer Miles in the first inning. Robert Moore hit an RBI single to center to plate Wallace, who opened the game with a single. With the bases loaded, Brady Slavens hit a deep liner to right field for a sacrifice fly to bring home Turner, who had walked.

Miles avoided further damage by striking out Jalen Battles to leave two runners on.

The Tigers got a run back on Torin Montgomery's two-out RBI single that plated Ross Lovich, who had walked.

Arkansas re-established its two-run lead when Turner hit a bases-loaded groundout to score Webb in the second inning.

The Tigers battled back against Noland with a big dose of small ball from the bottom of its order in the second.

Carlos Pena led off the inning with a flare single into left center on an 0-2 count. With one out, Ty Wilmsmeyer and Nander De Sedas both pushed bunts down the third-base line for singles to load the bases. Leadoff man Josh Day tied the game with a solid single into left center.

The Hogs reclaimed the lead in the fourth after Gregory was hit by a 1-2 pitch and Wallace followed with his third single. Peyton Stovall's ground ball to second moved both runners up.

Missouri fought back from a 5-3 deficit to tie it with single runs in the sixth and seventh off Evan Taylor and Vermillion.

Coletta and Ty Wilmsmayer reached on one-out flare singles before De Sedas' hard-hit RBI single in the sixth. Montgomery, Tre Morris and Pena had consecutive singles off Vermillion for the tying rally in the seventh.