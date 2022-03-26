Western Benton County Career Center showcases offerings during open house

GRAVETTE -- An open house held at the Western Benton County Career Center from 3 to 7 p.m. March 17 drew a number of students and parents from throughout the area.

The event was designed to showcase the programs offered at the center. Visitors were able to tour the building, listen to informative talks about the programs offered and enjoy refreshments.

The center offers four programs to high school juniors and seniors in Benton County who are interested in training for careers in the trades. Two new programs, courses in dental assisting and construction technology, are being added for the 2022-23 school year. These are in addition to the popular welding and automotive courses which are already offered.

The HVAC course formerly offered has been moved to Bentonville, thus opening space for the construction technology classes to train workers that are expected to be in high demand with the rapid growth and increased building in the area.

Tours were conducted throughout the afternoon and attracted visitors from the Gravette School District as well as those from Bentonville and Bentonville West. Several students who attended signed up for classes during the event.

Applications for the 2022-23 school year are due by April 1. Classes are filling up fast, especially in the highly popular welding course, according to Kelly Hankins, director of academic success.

Interested students can sign up by going to https://nwti.edu/high-school-programs or by contacting their high school guidance counselors. Further information can be obtained by contacting Hankins by email at kelly.hankins@gravetteschools.net or phone at 479-787-4100.