Woman claims man threw knife at her in Fayetteville domestic dispute

FAYETTEVILLE -- A domestic dispute Thursday night ended with a man being arrested and accused of assaulting the mother of his children and throwing a knife at her, according to police.

Eric Coughran, 30, of 2015 N. Birch Ave., No. 3, in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, robbery, terroristic threatening, theft of property and interference with emergency communications. Coughran was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Police were called to the Staybridge Suites at 1577 W. 15th St. around 7 p.m. Thursday on a report of a robbery. When an officer arrived, he was told by the woman who had called she had been assaulted by the father of her children and robbed of her cellphone after being slammed to the ground.

According to a preliminary police report, the woman said Coughran came to the hotel to return some of her belongings. She told police he refused to give her belongings to her unless she had sex with him. The woman said she refused and Coughran became aggressive. According to the report, Coughran told the woman during the argument he was going to kill her.

The pair left the hotel, according to the report, and the argument escalated. The woman said she started to call for the police and Coughran pushed her up against a wall, then slammed her down on her back before taking the phone. The woman said Coughran threw an open pocket knife at her but missed, then left the area.

Police found Coughran in the area of 590 W. Poplar St. at 7:46 p.m. from the description given by the woman. According to the report, Coughran attempted to hide from officers before being found and detained. The officers found the woman's phone and a bag of her pens in his possession, and Coughran was arrested.