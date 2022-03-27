A staple all season, Arkansas struggles getting to the free-throw line against Duke

SAN FRANCISCO -- Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman credited his players for not settling for jump shots Saturday against No. 2 seed Duke in the West Region final at Chase Center.

The Razorbacks' third-year coach said they were plenty aggressive enough going toward the rim after putting the ball on the floor. For him, it was nothing out of the ordinary, and a key part of what made Arkansas challenging to beat in 2021-22.

Good fortune was more often than not not on the Razorbacks' side in those instances during a season-ending 78-69 loss to the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight. Personal fouls were even at 15-15 for the game, but Musselman expected his team to find itself at the free throw line with greater regularity.

"I mean, we took three free throws in the first half," Musselman said. "And that's like a post-up team never getting to post up, or a three-point shooting team never attempting a three-ball. When we got to the line, we didn't miss. That's our game."

Arkansas finished the night 11-of-11 shooting at the free-throw line. Razorbacks wing Stanley Umude led the team in attempts with four and forward Jaylin Williams had three.

The 11 free-throw attempts were Arkansas' second fewest in a game this season. It made 4 of 7 foul shots in the 99-73 road win at Georgia on Feb. 2.

"We're one of the best in the country at [attempting free throws]," said Musselman, whose last two teams at Arkansas have finished in the top five in the country and No. 1 in the SEC in both free throws made and attempted.

"They did a good job, I guess, on verticality."

JD Notae, the Razorbacks' aggressive and attacking guard who attempted a team-high 155 free throws this season and converted at a 77.4% rate, drew two fouls against Duke and attempted only two free throws. According to KenPom data, Notae drew 4.7 fouls per 40 minutes played during the season.

Saturday marked the second consecutive game in which Notae shot two free throws. He attempted 16 in Arkansas' first- and second-round wins over Vermont and New Mexico State in Buffalo, N.Y, but shot two in the Razorbacks' 74-68 victory over Gonzaga.

Notae said it was challenging for the Razorbacks to play through similar contact that had drawn whistles for much of the season.

"When you play a team like Duke, you can't expect to get those calls," Notae added as Musselman, stationed to his right, chuckled. "It was tough. You've just got to go in there and finish."

Williams finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. He was 8 of 15 on two-point attempts.

As a team, the Razorbacks missed 16 of 27 layups, according to StatBroadcast. The Blue Devils were 16 of 24.

"We just have to go in there and finish through the contact or whatever," Williams said. "We have to finish those."

According to KenPom data, Arkansas posted its second-lowest free-throw rate (free throws attempted/field goal attempts) of the season against the Blue Devils at 17.7%. The Razorbacks defeated despite recording its third-worst free throw rate (19.4%).

But this time around, Duke's ability to make Arkansas pay for its inefficiency at the rim with interior scores and timely three-pointers of its own was too much to overcome.

The Blue Devils made four three-pointers in the game. The first two came during an 8-0 run that put Duke ahead 45-33 at halftime, and the final two were back-to-back makes by AJ Griffin to give the Blue Devils an 18-point lead, their largest of the game, in the second half.

Missed opportunities by Arkansas and the lack of drawing fould on the interior contributed to key swings. After Williams cut the Razorbacks' deficit to 53-48 with 13:19 left, Duke went on a 10-0 run and grabbed firm control.

"They ran a wedge play, a little mid-post up-screen for [Paolo Banchero], and he converted or got fouled," Musselman said. "We go down to the other end and didn't convert. Hence the 10-0 run.

"We got beat by a better team today. Thought Duke was phenomenal. Would be surprised if they're not playing to win a national championship."