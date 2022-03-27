Accolades abound





One might wonder if this beloved Little Rock philanthropist has a room in his home devoted entirely to the awards and accolades he has received over the years.

If he has, he can add one more. Rick Fleetwood -- retired chief executive officer for Snell Prosthetics and Orthotics, and a member of more boards than anyone can count -- was finally honored as Easterseals Arkansas' Arkansan of the Year during a March 15 gala in the grand ballroom of the Little Rock Marriott. The evening, which had been twice postponed due to covid concerns, began with a VIP reception in the hotel's Arkansas Ballroom.





Ron Ekstrand, chief executive officer of Easterseals Arkansas, welcomed guests. Dawn Scott was mistress of ceremonies for the night's program, which got started with a musical performance by Drew Jansen and Jimmy Martin ("Bridge Over Troubled Water" and a special rendition of "Thank You for Being a Friend"). Dinner consisted of Airline Cut Stuffed Chicken Boursin with Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Red Pepper Coulis.

A live auction by Bill Hartnedy, a video look at the Easterseals Development Preschool, a video tribute to Fleetwood, introduction by Tiffany and Daniel Robinson, and Fleetwood's remarks rounded out the event, which as of that evening had garnered $540,000 for Easterseals.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









