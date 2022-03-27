Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A JOLLY GOOD FELLOW

Accolades abound

Easterseals salutes Rick Fleetwood for all his philanthropic endeavors by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:49 a.m.
Mark, Tammie and Abigail Davis with Rick Fleetwood at Easterseals Arkansas' Arkansan of the Year gala honoring Fleetwood, March 15, 2022, in the grand ballroom of the Little Rock Marriott. A VIP reception in the Arkansas Room preceded the event..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette -- Helaine R. Williams)


One might wonder if this beloved Little Rock philanthropist has a room in his home devoted entirely to the awards and accolades he has received over the years.

If he has, he can add one more. Rick Fleetwood -- retired chief executive officer for Snell Prosthetics and Orthotics, and a member of more boards than anyone can count -- was finally honored as Easterseals Arkansas' Arkansan of the Year during a March 15 gala in the grand ballroom of the Little Rock Marriott. The evening, which had been twice postponed due to covid concerns, began with a VIP reception in the hotel's Arkansas Ballroom.


Ron Ekstrand, chief executive officer of Easterseals Arkansas, welcomed guests. Dawn Scott was mistress of ceremonies for the night's program, which got started with a musical performance by Drew Jansen and Jimmy Martin ("Bridge Over Troubled Water" and a special rendition of "Thank You for Being a Friend"). Dinner consisted of Airline Cut Stuffed Chicken Boursin with Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Red Pepper Coulis.

A live auction by Bill Hartnedy, a video look at the Easterseals Development Preschool, a video tribute to Fleetwood, introduction by Tiffany and Daniel Robinson, and Fleetwood's remarks rounded out the event, which as of that evening had garnered $540,000 for Easterseals.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



 Gallery: Arkansan of the Year




































Print Headline: Accolades abound

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT