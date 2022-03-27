Arkansas bullpen can’t hold late lead at Missouri

NO. 4 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

at Missouri

WHEN 1 p.m. Central, today

WHERE Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 17-4, 4-1 SEC; Missouri 13-6, 1-4

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (3-1, 3.58 ERA); Missouri RHP Austin Marozas (0-0, 5.40)

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS

The Razorbacks, who were 7-1 in rubber-match games last season, will face their third such game this season. They are 2-0 in rubber-match games this year against Illinois State and Southeastern Louisiana. … Arkansas DH Brady Slavens with 0 for 3 with a walk to stretch his hitless streak to 17 consecutive at-bats. … Missouri’s scheduled starting pitcher today, Austin Marozas is a 6-8, 230-pounder, who went 5-3 in 16 appearances at UNC-Charlotte in 2021. … Arkansas, the SEC’s top fielding team entering the weekend, committed no errors last week, but the Hogs have one in each game at Missouri, with 3B Cayden Wallace having one on Friday and SS Jalen Battles one on Saturday.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Missouri*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY UALR, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY UALR, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Miss. State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Miss. State*, 6:30 p.m.

* SEC game

The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered a seventh-inning bullpen meltdown, including three consecutive wild pitches, as Missouri rallied for four runs en route to a 7-5 win on Saturday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

The No. 4 University of Arkansas (17-3, 4-1 SEC) had its 12-game winning streak snapped and lost to the Tigers (13-6, 1-4) for the first time in six outings, since a 7-2 road loss on March 25, 2017.

Arkansas will try to win its 12th consecutive SEC series in today's 1 p.m. finale, with Razorback sophomore Jaxon Wiggins (3-0, 3.38 ERA) scheduled to face 6-8 right-hander Austin Marozas (0-0, 5.40).

"I just told the team I didn't feel like we've played very well since we've been here and we still have a chance to win the series," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said.

Missouri outhit the Razorbacks 10-6 and won by the same score Arkansas took the series-opener on Friday.

A stiff wind that blew from left to right field throughout the game and command issues from pitchers contributed to a lot of the wild action, like a would-be home run that was caught at the wall and a routine pop fly that turned into a three-run double off the bats of Arkansas' Chris Lanzilli and Cayden Wallace, respectively.

The Razorbacks were the beneficiaries of a pair of defensive blunders from the Tigers during a four-run second inning, but Arkansas pitchers Kole Ramage, Elijah Trest and Zack Morris struggled with their command in Missouri's decisive seventh-inning rally.

Missouri shortstop Josh Day provided the game-winning hit, a two-run double off Morris down the left field line with two outs in the seventh for the game's final runs.

"I was just trying to come through for my teammates because they expected a lot of out me in that situation," Day said on the Missouri Radio Network.

The Tigers jumped on top of Arkansas starter Hagen Smith in the first inning on Carlos Pena's two-out, two-run single.

Missouri left-hander Tony Neubeck, making his first career start, struggled through a 40-pitch second inning but should have gotten out of a jam with no damage. Lanzilli opened the inning with a double, and Jalen Battles singled and Brady Slavens walked to load the bases.

Neubeck rallied to strike out Braydon Webb and Zack Gregory and he got Wallace to hit a routine fly into medium-depth right-center field. Pena, the right fielder, lost the ball and his last-second lunge for the catch failed as all three runners touched home. Robert Moore followed with a hot shot to third base, which Justin Colon fielded, but his soft throw bounced over first baseman Torin Montgomery's glove for a four-run inning.

"We knew we were in trouble there when he had that 40-pitch inning that we kind of created for him," Missouri Coach Steve Bieser said.

"We got pretty tense in those first couple of innings right there because we got off to that good first inning then we lose that ball off the bat and don't make that play and make another error behind that. It would have been easy to kind of fold but they battled adversity very well and they kept going after it."

Colon hit an RBI single in the fifth inning, but Smith got out of the inning and left with a 4-3 lead.

The Razorbacks increased their lead to 5-3 in the seventh on Moore's flare just beyond the second base bag that scored Webb, who was hit by a pitch to open the inning.

Ramage, who had a one-hit sixth inning, could not find the plate in the seventh. He walked Tre Morris on four pitches and then threw consecutive wild pitches that eluded catcher Michael Turner and allowed Morris to score. His next pitch was an eighth consecutive ball that walked Torin Montgomery and ended his outing.

"He threw eight balls in a row and they weren't close and three of them got past our catcher," Van Horn said. "Hard to block when you're bouncing the ball at 53 feet or 55-footers. I mean, it was rough. We had some guys getting loose over there, but we thought we had a little more time.

Trest (0-1) came on and got a groundout from Pena, but he threw a wild pitch that allowed Montgomery to reach third. Colon worked a walk, then Mike Coletta hit a tying single to chase Trest.

Morris struck out his first batter, but gave up a walk then Day's game-deciding double.

"It's frustrating [that] there was another inning or two in there where we should have scored at least one or two runs and we didn't and we can't leave those runs out there," Van Horn said. "The games have been too tight so far this year."