Arkansas House District 24 race to be decided in May; seat represents parts of Washington, Crawford counties

Charlene Fite (R)

Age: 71

Residency: Van Buren. Lived in State House District 24 since 1994.

Occupation: Retired special education teacher and school psychology specialist.

Education: Master’s of science in education, University of Arkansas; bachelor’s of science, University of Tennessee; certificate, Taipei Language Institute; post-graduate work at Northeastern State University, University of Arkansas and University of Central Arkansas.

Political Experience: State representative, District 80, since 2013; appointed to the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Child Support, 2017-19.

FORT SMITH -- Voters in Crawford and Washington counties will choose in May who will represent them in the Arkansas House of Representatives for the next two years.

State Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, and Christie Robertson of Alma are going head-to-head in the May 24 Republican primary for the House District 24 position.

The winner faces no opposition in the November general election, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State website.

The new District 24 includes cities and towns in western, central and southeastern Crawford County, according to a map on the Arkansas Board of Apportionment website. This includes Cedarville, Rudy, Alma, Dyer and Kibler, as well as part of western Mulberry and eastern Van Buren.

The district also includes parts of southwestern Washington County, such as the Dutch Mills, Morrow, Odell, Onda and Strickler unincorporated communities.

Fite is serving her fifth term in the Arkansas House. She believes she's the best candidate for the District 24 position due to her experience and effective leadership. The latter includes serving as chairwoman of the House's Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee for three terms and one prior term as vice chairwoman.

Fite said she's worked hard to form good relationships with other legislators and the directors of state agencies. She also has a positive record of service to her constituents, quickly returning their email and phone calls and doing what's necessary to get them information they need and solve their problems, Fite said.

Robertson is the executive director of 1st Choice Pregnancy Medical Center in Fort Smith. She said she's the best candidate in the race because she believes she's a true conservative and can vote "100% constitutional," which she defined as voting in accordance with both the U.S. Constitution and biblical principles.

"The only mandates that we should be following are the mandates that come from heaven," Robertson said. "We shouldn't have to have all these mask mandates, the vaccine mandates and things like that. You look at our schools, and we're more worried about the transgender issues when that shouldn't even be an issue and trying to discuss, 'OK, you were born a boy, but now we have to address you as a girl,' and things like that and knowing that the Lord doesn't make mistakes."

Fite said she believes District 24 residents want economic stimulus for their communities while retaining their community charm.

"People in this area are known for caring for each other, taking care of each other," Fite said. "I never want anything to change that, but I also think that we are either going to grow and prosper, or we're going to stagnate."

Fite said she wants to see all these communities grow in a "sensible manner." She will strive to bring about not just one large economic development project, but many smaller ones that can be integrated alongside existing businesses, she said. She intends to facilitate this by meeting and collaborating with other legislators from the River Valley and connecting local businesses with agencies in Little Rock that can help them develop further.

Fite said she also wants to continue working to strengthen Arkansas' juvenile justice system. Fite was a primary sponsor, along with Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, of a bill which was signed into law as the "Restoring Arkansas Families Act" in February 2019, according to the Arkansas Legislature website.

An important issue for Robertson is ensuring District 24 has the infrastructure needed for "post-Roe America." She believes it's likely the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling this summer, which forbids states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable outside the womb, around 24 weeks into pregnancy. This happening would trigger Arkansas Act 180 of 2019, which would prohibit abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.

Robertson believes this would pave the way for a baby boom in 2023, which would increase the number of children in programs such as education, foster care and adoption as well as the ARKids First health insurance program, in the following years. She stressed the importance of looking ahead to address these needs.

Robertson said supporting teachers to keep them from leaving the field of education is another key issue for her. Others include reducing taxes and combating illiteracy in District 24.

Early voting for the Republican primary election begins May 9.

Arkansas state representatives serve two-year terms and have an annual salary of $44,356.

Christie Robertson

