ASC sets lineup of events for April

April is set to be a busy month of activities at the the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, which will feature the On Call Band, a bike rodeo and a production of “The Outsiders,” among other events.

LIVE@5 FEATURING ON CALL BAND — FRIDAY

The community is invited to join ASC for Live@5 featuring a concert by the On Call Band from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

On Call Band, founded in 2003, consists of local second-and third-generation musicians. Together they are an R&B cover band with roots in Gospel music. The group plays a variety of genres from the Motown era to Jazz and Blues to today’s top 40 hits, according to a news release.

ASC hosts live jazz, blues, and rock ’n’ roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month during the Live@5 concert series. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons 21 or older can have complimentary wine and beer thanks to ASC’s Live@5 sponsor, MK Distributors.

ASC AUDITIONS: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S

“CINDERELLA”— APRIL 8-10

ASC will host auditions for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella” from noon to 8 p.m. April 8-10. Auditions are by appointment only and open to ages 16 and older. Video auditions will be accepted. To register, visit asc701.org/auditions. The performances dates are July 22-24 and July 29-31. The production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

The story depicts the smart and beautiful young Ella who lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and Madame’s two daughters, Charlotte and Gabrielle, according to the release.

“Ella’s only friends in the world are the animals in the woods, ‘crazy Marie’ and the revolutionary student Jean-Michel. Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince could meet potential brides, Ella and Topher’s different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairytale,” according to the release.

COMMUNITY BIKE RODEO EVENT — APRIL 9

ASC is partnering with Recycle Bikes for Kids and NovelT’s to put on its first community Bike Rodeo event. The community is urged to join ASC from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 during this free extravaganza. No registration required. ASC will give away 50 free bikes to ages 17 and younger while supplies last.

Anyone who needs a bike fixed can get replacement parts including seats, tires, and more. Visitors can take advantage of a bike decorating station and then take their bike for a test run on an obstacle course.

Faith Anaya, owner of Kids Cook! and ASC’s CrEATe Lab instructor, will be on site to speak about ASC’s lineup of summer camp cooking programs.

This event is sponsored in part by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

COLLAGE WORKSHOP WITH CHELLE MOORE — APRIL 16

Patrons can enjoy a new collage workshop with instructor Chelle Moore from 1-3 p.m. April 16. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers.

Participants will use collage techniques to add an artistic flair to their own set of coasters. They can cut out a variety of magazine clippings, words, fun papers and more. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes. The workshop is limited to 12 students.

YOGA IN THE LOFT WITH FLORENCE LOVE — APRIL 16

People can exercise and relax with Florence Love every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is April 16. Love is a certified yoga instructor who will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation session. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older.

ASC hosts the program in the Loft Gallery of the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Entry is with a pay-what-you-can; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. People may sign up at asc701.org/yoga or call

(870) 536-3375. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. They should also wear yoga-appropriate attire. The session is sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor.

ASC PERFORMANCE: “THE OUTSIDERS”— APRIL 28, APRIL 30, AND MAY 1

ASC will present “The Outsiders” at 7:30 p.m. April 28, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 30, and 2 p.m. May 1. This production is based on the novel written by S.E. Hinton, adapted by Christopher Sergel, and directed by ASC veteran Jonathan Hoover.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season.

“Rival groups the Greasers and Socials get into a disastrous brawl due to their violent lives. Unfolding consequences meet Greaser members as some go into hiding, try to achieve redemption or meet a tragic end,” according to the release.

The production is sponsored by Robinson & Fuller Funeral Homes and Express Employment Professionals.

ASC PUBLIC ART PROJECT “THE LOVESEAT”— INSTALLATION COMPLETE

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas Endowment recently commissioned “The Loveseat” by artist Eric Freeman. This public art project was created to be enjoyed by community members visiting downtown.

The installation was completed March 17 and the piece is now on display. ASC encourages visitors to stop by and take photos with the Loveseat, using the hashtag #LoveonMainPB #LoveseatPB when sharing online.

The Loveseat installation can be found at 701 S. Main St. on the west side of the building, facing Main Street. A video of the installation can be found at facebook.com/asc701/.

Details: asc701.org or

(870) 536-3375.



