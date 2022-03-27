ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Author, columnist to give address at Harding





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Author talk

Arthur Brooks, columnist for The Atlantic and a faculty member at the Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, will give a talk at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Benson Auditorium at Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave., Searcy.

Brooks served for 10 years as president of American Enterprise Institute and is the author of 12 books, including the bestsellers "Love Your Enemies," "The Conservative Heart" and "From Strength to Strength," released Feb. 15.

The talk concludes the university's American Studies Institute's spring distinguished lecture series. Admission is free; a book signing will follow. Call (501) 279-4497 or visit harding.edu/asi.

'Tiger Style!' extended

Fayetteville theater company TheatreSquared, citing strong demand, has extended its run of "Tiger Style!" by Mike Lew for an additional seven shows through April 10 in TheatreSquared's Spring Theatre, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org. The theater is "sunsetting" its mask mandate as of April 4.

Winning artwork

"Colony," a mixed-media work of leaf skeletons, dandelion "wishes," milkweed fluff and honey locust thorns by Little Rock artist Elizabeth Weber, is the first-prize winner in the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum's Annual Invitational, on display through May 22 in the Main Gallery of the museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Museum hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

Weber will receive $1,000 and a solo show at the museum in 2022-23.

Clinton artist Ed Pennebaker's "Eta," glass and found steel (part of his "Variations and Mutations" series) took second place, worth $500. The $250 third-place prize goes to Arkadelphian Margo Duvall for her photograph on canvas titled "On the Line." Honorable mentions go to Marian Doville for "Highway to Now," collage, acrylic, graphite and oil stick; Jeffery Blake Hammill for "How do U Catch the Wind," copper monofilament, wood and glass; and Dominique Simmons for "Convergence," cloth, thread and glue on reclaimed wood, which the museum's Collections Committee has chosen for the RAM Purchase Award; it will become part of the museum's permanent collection. Museum patrons are voting for a People's Choice award that will be announced May 25. A closing reception is set for 5-7 p.m. May 20.

"Metamorphosis" is the theme of this year's "Invitational," a national competitive exhibition that the museum has hosted since 1948. All works will be for sale; proceeds benefit the museum's exhibitions, educational programming, and the participating artists.



