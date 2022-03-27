Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 16

Jeremy and Megan Logan, Alexander, daughter.

March 17

Jeanathen Davis and Kaitlyn Follett, Cabot, daughter.

March 18

Tyler Woods Sr. and Jala McShane, Little Rock, son.

Austin and Shelby Manning, Little Rock, daughter.

Moses and Crystal Rotich, Benton, daughter.

March 20

Micahel Bell and MarQuesia Gillis, Little Rock, son.

Adam Cline and Ashley Shippee, Little Rock, son.

March 21

Elliot and Lindsey Andrews, Batesville, son.

Brady and Hannah Willis, Benton, son.

Timothy and Courtney Wilkinson, Little Rock, daughter.