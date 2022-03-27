The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data is not included.

Little Rock

72204

•1322 Peyton St., residential, Jessy Arroliga, 9:40 a.m. March 21, property valued at $730.

•4300 W. 16th St., residential, Torrio Baker, 12 p.m. March 21, property valued at $751.

•3805 Saint James Ct., residential, Denise Spencer, 12:59 p.m. March 24, property value unknown.

72209

•3938 Arapaho Trail, residential, Taylor Cooper, 10:15 a.m. March 18, property value unknown.

•7501 Mabelvale Cutoff, commercial, Dollar General, 4:32 a.m. March 21, property value unknown.

•12008 Springtree Drive, residential, Lecia Piggee, 5 p.m. March 22, property valued at $800.

•6519 Murray St., commercial, Construction Safety Products, 2:25 a.m. March 23, property valued at $2,283.

72211

•401 S. Bowman Road, commercial, Whimsy Cookie, 5:36 a.m. March 18, property valued at $400.

•15400 Chenal Parkway, commercial, The Pharmacy at Wellington, 4:53 a.m. March 22, property value unknown.