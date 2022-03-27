Club news: Quilt Congress planned in October in Mountain Home

Democrats

The Benton County Democrats will meet at 11 a.m. March 28 at Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. There will be lunch at that time, with the meeting and speaker following at noon. The meeting will be held in-person and on Zoom.

This month's speaker will be Anthony Bland, Democratic candidate for governor.

Information: bcdems.org.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will present "20th Century Composers" featuring pianist Gloria Febro Grilk and violinist Karen Grilk Noorani playing compositions by Copland, Sibelius, Kreisler and others at 1 p.m. April 5 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program is dedicated to Ernest Grilk, past Andante president who passed away Feb. 9.

Andante also announces that in celebration of National Music Week, the club will again sponsor a concert May 3 at the beautiful Mildred Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista. The program will feature a pianist, violinist, soprano and tenor. Details will be announced later. Programs are always free and open to the public.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. April 7 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

The program will be presented by Maylon Rice and will be titled "The Post-War Political and Economic Aftermath of the Civil War in Arkansas State Government." Rice, of Fayetteville, is a native of Arkansas. Raised in Warren, he gained a journalism and history background at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. He has worked in newspaper jobs and dabbled in Arkansas history for the last half century. He writes a weekly political column for newspapers in Prairie Grove, Farming, Lincoln and Siloam Springs.

Rice will discuss nine pivotal governors of Arkansas from Henry Massie Rector, 1860, to Simon P. Hughes, 1885, and how that 25-year span, during and following the War Between the States, affected Arkansas' economy, politics and landscape.

Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email at dkp55@ymail.com.

Quilters

Hill 'N Hollow Quilters Guild of Mountain Home and Country Quilters Quilt Guild of Salem are co-hosting the 2022 Northwest Arkansas Quilt Congress, Sew Happy to Bee in the Ozarks. This annual Quilt Congress will be held Oct. 14-15 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds in Mountain Home.

The conference will feature workshops and lectures by Candyce Grisham and Kelly Young.

Grisham, a Missouri native, has taught quilting for more than 20 years. Many of her works have a "traditional with a twist" quality, as she relies on inspirations from generations gone by and puts a contemporary feel to her designs. She loves teaching and exploring with students as much as creating.

"Modern Dresden" is the title of her Friday workshop, and her Saturday lecture and trunk show is "Dresden Reimagined." Both are based on her recent book, "Dresden Reimagined."

Her quilts and fiber art pieces have been juried into shows with Missouri Fiber Artists, the American Quilter's Society in Kentucky and the International Quilt Association in Houston, Texas, as well as many local and regional shows and displays.

Young is a Louisiana native presently making her home in Germantown, Tenn. She is the author of "Scrappy Improv Quilting" and "Stash Statement." She has traveled to teach her techniques to groups all over the country. As a former elementary teacher, Young loves sharing knowledge and encouraging others in their own creativity, all while keeping her classes light and fun.

Young's quilts and patterns have been featured in several national and digital magazines, including Modern Quilts Unlimited, Quiltmaker's 100 Blocks, Quilt-It Today, Modern by the Yard and Make Modern. Her Friday workshop is titled "Using Scraps to Explore Color and Texture," and her Saturday lecture and trunk show is titled "Make Your Scraps Work."

Registration fee of $40 includes Friday evening program and activities from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday lectures, demonstrations, vendors, silent auction and lunch from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Workshop fees are extra. The Friday evening activities only are open to the public for a $5 admission at the door.

Information: hillnhollowquilters.com/2022-quilt-congress or email hnhquiltcongress@yahoo.com.