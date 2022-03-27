EDITORIAL: By the numbers

If you were to ask a democratic government, with a free press and a transparent leaning, the number of war dead among the soldiery overseas during an ongoing fight, that would be hard to get exactly right. But for a closed government that gives nothing away, all the counters can do is estimate.

So, as an estimate, NATO thinks that the Soviets, er, the Russians have lost as many as 15,000 soldiers in the invasion of Ukraine. In one month's time. The real number could be half of that, the AP says, but then again, it could be more. Moscow is quiet about its losses.

But if this turns into a quagmire for the Russians, it has nothing on its war in Afghanistan back in the Carter-Reagan years, right?

Hmmm.

Estimates say that the Soviet Union lost 15,000 soldiers in Afghanistan during its invasion, the insurgency, and its pullout. That was over a 10-year span.

And they might have equaled that number in a month in Ukraine.

We wonder how many Russians have been shown such a comparison. Or what the punishment would be for anybody who said as much on state TV.