Event to honor Vietnam vets

HOT SPRINGS -- An event will be held Tuesday honoring those who served during the Vietnam War.

The National Vietnam War Veterans Day event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Garland County Veterans Memorial and Military Park, 118 Orange St.

The "day of commemoration," held annually on March 29, will include tribute music, speakers, and a memento for those veterans, their spouses or family who attend. The keynote speaker will be U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Joe Burke, a Hot Springs native and former teacher in Pine Bluff, Caddo Gap, Hot Springs and Lake Hamilton.

"The purpose is to thank and honor all veterans and their families who served from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, with distinct recognition of former POWs and families of those listed as MIA," according to a news release.

Recognition is also given for wartime contributions of those on the homefront and the allies of the United States, including Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea and Thailand, the release said.

In 2012, President Barack Obama signed a presidential proclamation designating March 29 as the annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day, according to the Department of Defense website.

In the event of rain, the participants will try to move to the Hot Springs Farmers and Artisans Market pavilion, 121 Orange, across the street from the memorial.