FDA plans to authorize 2nd booster, officials say

The Food and Drug Administration is poised to authorize a second coronavirus vaccine booster for anyone 50 and older in a bid to provide an extra layer of protection amid concerns that Europe's rise in infections from an omicron subvariant could be a harbinger for the U.S., according to several government officials.

The authorizations for second Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna boosters could be announced as soon as Tuesday, according to officials. They said talks continue and that it was possible, but unlikely, that major changes could occur.

After the FDA takes action, it's expected that Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will issue a statement saying that second boosters are available for eligible individuals interested in receiving them but will not explicitly recommend them.

If officials conclude later that an annual coronavirus booster will be needed in the fall for the broader population, then the CDC could issue a recommendation.

People will be able to get a second booster at least four months after receiving the first booster, the officials said. Currently, second boosters are recommended only for people whose immune systems are impaired, which can hamper an effective response to the vaccines.

The question of additional boosters has sparked discussion among health officials in the Biden administration and debate within the wider scientific community. Administration officials, as with past vaccine decisions, have struggled to decipher frequently evolving data regarding vaccines. They have also faced uncertainty about whether the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.2 poses a major threat.

About two-thirds of those 65 and older who are eligible for boosters have received them, according to the CDC. Overall, U.S. vaccination and booster rates are lower than in many Western European nations -- which nevertheless have experienced a rise in cases in recent weeks and months.

In deciding to make fourth shots of the mRNA vaccines available for people 50 and older, the FDA considered and then rejected several alternatives, officials said. The officials described the discussions among administration health experts as lively but not antagonistic, with an effort to come to a unified position that could be clearly explained to the American people.

"There really was not a lot of debate there," said one of the officials, adding that Walensky and the new FDA commissioner, Robert Califf, both supported the 50-and-older approach.

There were initial differences among the agencies, however.

FDA officials were said to have favored second boosters for older people in part because of concerns about the spread of BA.2. The omicron subvariant accounts for about 35% of new cases in the United States, according to the CDC. But in some parts of the country, BA.2 is the cause of more than 70% of new cases, according to a genomics testing company.

In contrast, CDC officials raised questions about whether second boosters were an immediate necessity. A recent CDC study showed that the vaccinations and boosters most commonly used in the United States provided robust protection for older and younger people against death or the need for mechanical ventilation, even as protection against mild illness waned over time.

The discussions started by focusing on a threshold of 65, the officials said, because that was the age in the authorization request for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Moderna asked the agency to allow adults 18 and older to receive a second booster.

Health officials also considered greenlighting boosters for people 60 and older to coincide with the policy in Israel, which recently made fourth shots available for that age group and has supplied a good deal of the available data on second boosters.

Some officials at the CDC and elsewhere in the administration were said to have expressed concern that setting the bar at 60 or 65 would prevent access to second boosters by younger members of medically underserved groups, including Hispanics and Blacks. These groups have higher rates of underlying medical conditions at younger ages and have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic. The life expectancy of Black Americans is shorter than that for white Americans.

In a meeting Wednesday night featuring representatives of the major health agencies, attendees agreed to set the age at 50, officials said. The decision to lower the age to 50 addressed a health equity concern and also a desire to avoid the confusion that followed earlier administration efforts to describe which individuals with underlying medical conditions were eligible for an initial booster shot.

An Israeli study, not yet peer-reviewed, in more than half a million adults from 60 to 100 years old found that a second booster provided significant protection against death from covid-19. Of the 328,597 people who received a second booster during a 40-day study period early this year, 92 recipients died; among the 234,868 who had only one booster, 232 people died.

"Our study demonstrates that among the older adult population that had received a first booster dose at least four months earlier, mortality due to Covid-19 during the omicron surge was significantly lower among those who had received an additional booster dose," said researchers from Ben-Gurion University.

EXPERTS' OPINIONS

Experts have differing views on boosters.

"If we go with what we have seen with previous waves of the pandemic so far, it is likely that these waning of antibodies will impact on protection against severe disease outcomes in older age groups," said Boghuma Titanji, an infectious-diseases expert at Emory University.

"Starting a second booster program ahead of the winter and fall season may allow us to get ahead of a surge and be better prepared than we were with omicron," Titanji said in an email. But she noted that among younger, healthier individuals, the added benefit of a second booster is unclear.

Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at the Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, said he strongly supports a second booster for people 60 and older, based on the Israeli data.

"The Israeli data is not perfect, but that is all we have," Hotez said.

Although the shots are intended mainly to prevent serious illness and death, Hotez said he doesn't want to get even a mild case of covid-19 because of potentially severe aftereffects that are not well understood.

"I don't want to get long covid, gray matter brain degeneration and cognitive decline," Hotez said.

But Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said he wanted to see more data on boosters for older groups.

"One of the things I am trying to think through is at what point do we say we can't boost our way out of the pandemic," he said. "We need better vaccines. I am begging for a vaccine 2.0 or 3.0."

The issue of second boosters for older people is not scheduled to be presented to outside advisory committees of the FDA and the CDC because officials view the change as incremental. In the past, the FDA vaccine advisory committee has pushed back on some of the agency's efforts to expand access to vaccines.

Vaccinations have slowed in the United States, with administration of initial doses and boosters plummeting to the lowest levels since the program began in December 2020. Last Wednesday, the seven-day average of vaccinations fell to fewer than 182,000 a day, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.

Whether and when all eligible adults will need a fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines will be discussed April 6 by the FDA's outside vaccine experts, who will also consider which factors might prompt a change in the composition of vaccines to deal with potential variants.

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, recently talked about fourth doses. A second booster, he said, increases individuals' virus-fighting antibody level "to where it was originally with the third dose, but not above and beyond it."

But he suggested that successive boosters might spur the responses of other parts of the immune system, including memory B-cells, that are capable of fighting off pathogens for stretches of time.

"That's not easily measurable, and it may be that multiple boosters do incrementally increase that," he said.

TREATMENT CONCERNS

Federal health officials on Friday restricted use of a covid-19 monoclonal antibody drug in eight states in the Northeast and two territories, citing evidence that it is unlikely to be effective against the BA.2 subvariant.

The federal government said it would immediately pause shipments of the infused treatment, known as sotrovimab, to the eight affected states and to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FDA said the drug is no longer authorized for use in those places.

The move, likely to soon extend to other parts of the country as BA.2 continues to spread, leaves doctors in the Northeast with one less tool to treat high-risk covid-19 patients at the same time that a funding crunch is narrowing treatment options. With an aid package in Congress stalled, the Biden administration cannot afford for more antibody treatments and was forced to reduce shipments last week.

For now, physicians treating high-risk patients still have access to one monoclonal antibody drug, known as bebtelovimab and made by Eli Lilly, as well as three antiviral treatments, although the funding shortfall threatens future shipments and orders of some of the drugs. Those remaining therapies have been found in laboratory tests to retain potency against BA.2.

Sotrovimab had been widely used in recent months because it was the only authorized antibody treatment that worked against BA.1, the omicron subvariant that was responsible for a surge in cases a couple of months ago. This past winter, federal officials restricted use of two other antibody treatments, from Eli Lilly and Regeneron, that had been widely used during the delta surge because they were not potent against BA.1.

Sotrovimab's manufacturers, GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, said Friday that their laboratory testing had found that the authorized dosage of the drug was not sufficiently potent against BA.2, matching earlier findings from independent researchers. The drugmakers said they were preparing to submit data to regulators for a higher dose of the drug, which is currently given as an intravenous infusion at 500 milligrams, that they hope will work against BA.2.

Information for this article was provided by Laurie McGinley and Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post and Rebecca Robbins of The New York Times.