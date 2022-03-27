FYI: ‘Hamilton’ at WAC, ‘Meteor Shower’ at APT

March 27 (Sunday)

Spring Break Specials -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

"Tiger Style!" -- "How to define success and how it's different from our parents' version," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday extended through April 10, in person and streaming through TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$28. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Meteor Shower" -- Two couples, several plots, tons of laughs in this script by Steve Martin, 2 p.m. March 27; 8 p.m. March 31-April 2; 2 p.m. April 3, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $15 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988.

"Hamilton" -- 2 p.m. March 27; again March 29-April 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $199-$449. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

__

March 28 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Auditions -- For "The Revolutionists," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. Performances will be May 6-15. 631-8988 or ArkansasPublicTheatre.org.

__

March 29 (Tuesday)

__

March 30 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 31 (Thursday)

Evenings In Eleven -- A curated dinner experience, 5 & 6:30 p.m. March 31 and again April 1, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

"A Southern Exposure" -- A story about family, laughter, heartbreak, anger, love and forgiveness, 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 2; 2 p.m. April 3; again April 6-9, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 for opening night; $12 for all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966 (Ext. 2).

__

April 1 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tiny Art Show -- Throughout April, Fort Smith Main Library and Miller Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

April 2 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Bright Star Theater, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. April 2-3, Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA Beyond -- "Transcending Words," free concert and poetry readings in partnership with Open Mouth Reading Series, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

On Show

Small Works on Paper -- Through March 30, Alma Performing Arts Center. Free. 632-2129.

"Seen through Her Wardrobe" -- An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, new closing date April 2, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Yesterday Once More" -- Photographs by Aaron R. Turner, through April 3, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

"Aprons: Function to Fad" -- "Everything from utilitarian aprons used by housewives and tradesmen to novelty aprons used just for show," all with NWA connections, through April 9, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

The Momentary Flag Project -- Neka King, through May 9, outside The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500 or themomentary.

"Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows" -- A site-specific installation by Julie Alpert looking at themes of nostalgia, girlhood, keepsakes, and staging, through May 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Light Fantastic" -- New focus exhibition exploring the many ways that artists use light in their works, through May 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Wheel" -- An exhibition of photos that "honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory," through June 5, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.com.

"The Dirty South" -- Exploring themes of "Southern Landscape" -- both the natural and man-made; "Sinners and Saints," a religious and spiritual exploration; as well as "Black Corporality," or the Black body in terms of its holding tradition and knowledge, through July 25, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

