High school fishing championship set

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas State High School Fishing Championship, part of the Student Angler Federation affiliated with The Bass Federation, will be held April 24 on Lake Hamilton, the city's tourism agency has announced.

The tournament will bring in high school fishing teams from across the state for a daylong competition, a news release said.

The high school fishing teams will launch from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Lake Hamilton Fish Hatchery at 6:30 a.m., and the weigh-in will be held at 3 p.m. The teams will fish for largemouth and smallmouth bass.