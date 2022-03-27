Hot Springs panel OKs vacation rental, the city’s first appeal for special permit

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Board of Zoning Adjustment heard the city's first appeal of a special use permit last week in a process the city created last year for vacation rentals.

Several neighbors opposed the special use permit the city issued with the short-term residential rental business license for 1307 Richard St. Owner Gargi Parthasarathy applied for the license after the abeyance period the city put into effect from late May through Jan. 3, requiring her to apply for a special use permit.

Short-term rentals have been a big issue in the city.

The permit is required for short-term residential rentals in areas zoned for residential use. Short-term residential rental building owners who received licenses before the abeyance period are exempted from obtaining special use permits, provided they renew their licenses before May 1. Those who applied after the application window reopened Jan. 4 are required to get special use permits if their short-term rental are in residential zones.

According to the city's zoning map, the Richard Street neighborhood where the permit was issued is zoned low/medium density residential, or R-3.

The city's planning and development department said Wednesday that it had issued 57 special use permits for short-term rentals in residential zones. It reminded current holders of licenses in residential areas that they have to reapply by May 1 or be subjected to the special use permitting process.

Mike White, who lives next to the vacation home, appealed the planning and development department's issuance of the special use permit within the 30-day appeal period.

The Board of Zoning Adjustment denied the appeal, voting 3-0 Wednesday to approve the permit and endorse the planning and development department's finding that Parthasarathy's application met the permit requirements.