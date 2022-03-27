Huskies’ inside game too much for Hoosiers





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- Over the past 25 years, UConn has been known for putting together lengthy scoring runs that turn tight games into blowouts.

Paige Bueckers and the Huskies put together a classic one to begin the second half against Indiana on Saturday and move into the program's 16th consecutive regional final.

Bueckers' three-pointer to open the third quarter began the 16-0 onslaught and the Huskies ran away from Indiana 75-58 in the Bridgeport Regional.

"We started pushing the ball in transition more; we got a few easy buckets there," Bueckers said. "I thought we played with a lot better pace and just a lot better energy."

Bueckers and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) each scored 15 points and Azzi Fudd had 13 to lead UConn, which faces top-seeded North Carolina State on Monday night in an attempt to earn a 14th consecutive trip to the Final Four.

But it was in the lane where the Huskies dominated. Olivia Nelson-Ododa 10 points and 14 rebounds and Connecticut (28-5) outscored the Hoosiers 46-32 in the paint. UConn also outrebounded Indiana 39-27 including 15-2 on the offensive end.





"Throughout the season rebounding has been a point of emphasis, especially from the coaches," Nelson-Ododa said. "Just going out there today, staying in an aggressive mentality and just keep attacking, keep crashing the boards was really huge for us."

Ali Patberg, in her seventh year of college basketball thanks to transfer and covid-19 rules, had 16 points for the third-seeded Hoosiers, who finish their season at 24-9. Grace Berger had 13 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 12 for Indiana.

"I'm not a good loser," Patberg said. "So this is not how I envisioned going out. But I'm just thankful that Coach (Teri) Moren believed in me five years ago and gave me an opportunity to wear Hoosier on my chest. I just hope that the time I had at IU people just remember how hard I played and I was a good teammate and worked as hard as I could."

Indiana opened the game with an 8-2 run, but UConn came back to lead 37-33 at the half.

Williams' layup put UConn up by double digits for the first time at 44-33. A free throw from Aaliyah Edwards (nine points, 10 rebounds) capped the run and gave the Huskies their first 20-point advantage at 53-33.

"During that stretch there was a look about us that we felt exceptionally confident," UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said. "We knew exactly where we were going. We knew where the ball was going. We knew where the shots were coming from. We could pick and choose which shots we wanted to take, and we got more lay-ups than we had gotten in the previous two quarters."

Indiana outscored UConn 13-6 to close the quarter and cut the deficit to 11 midway through the fourth quarter on a basket by Holmes.

But Bueckers responded at the other end and the Hoosiers could not close the gap any further.

Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) drives against Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Connecticut guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives against Indiana guard Grace Berger (34) during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Connecticut forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) goes to the basket against Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Connecticut guard Caroline Ducharme (33) puts up a shot against Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the second quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Indiana head coach Teri Moren talks to the referee during the third quarter of a college basketball game against Connecticut in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Indiana guard Ali Patberg (14) passes the ball to guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) against Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the third quarter of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) and guard Ali Patberg (14) react during the second quarter of a college basketball game against Connecticut in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) reacts during the second quarter of a college basketball game against Connecticut in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) reacts during the second quarter of a college basketball game against Connecticut in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)











