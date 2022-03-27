• Peter Schartel, who runs radio station KCXL in Liberty, Mo., said he and his wife are being accused of treason, though he argues that he's promoting free speech by providing a platform for the unheard as he airs Russian state-sponsored programming amid the country's invasion in Ukraine.

• Eliot Cutler, who ran twice as an independent for governor in Maine, using his personal wealth to fund his campaigns, was released from jail on $50,000 bail after being charged with four counts of child pornography possession.

• Adam Johnson, a Florida man sentenced to 75 days in federal prison for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, had his "going to prison" party foiled as Caddy's, the waterfront Bradenton restaurant he booked, canceled the event.

• Anne Tanner said the death of her friend, Craig Clouatre, 40, of Livingston, Mont., which occurred in a suspected grizzly bear encounter north of Yellowstone National Park, "makes me angry that something like this could happen to such a good person."

• Andi Mudryk, 58, chief deputy director at the California Department of Rehabilitation, will become the second openly transgender person to serve as a California judge after being appointed to the Sacramento County Superior Court by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

• Jo Holcombe, daughter of Shirley Holcombe, who died in 2018 after becoming a victim of forgery by a caretaker, said she cried in celebration when an Alabama bill that's named after her mother and establishes a registry of those convicted of elder abuse was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey.

• DeAngelo Copeland, 37, of Atlanta was sentenced to serve more than 15 years in prison for selling heroin that caused the 2018 overdose death of a 22-year-old college student, federal prosecutors said.

• George Osborne, chairman of The British Museum in London, said the institution will "present our incredible collections in different ways for new audiences," as it will remove the Sackler name from galleries, rooms and endowments after it reached a mutual agreement with the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation in the face of criticism over the family's role in the opioid crisis.

• Juan Anchique, 23, said the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins "leaves me empty," as he mourned the acclaimed musician's sudden demise at a hotel in Bogota, Colombia.