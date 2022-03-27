Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 03-27-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• LEON'S CATFISH & SHRIMP, 3801 Camden Road, Suite 18. Date of follow-up inspection March 22. No violations reported. All violations were corrected at time of follow-up inspection.

• DUB BRASSELL ADULT DETENTION, 300 E. Second Ave. Date of follow-up inspection March 16. This follow up regards item #2 only, CFM (certified food protection manager.) Jailer provided the inspector with the staff's Serve Safe Certificate.

• LEGENDS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Dates of inspections into complaints Feb. 23 and March 15. No violations observed pertaining to complaints during times of inspections.

• PIZZA HUT, 2711 S. Hazel St., Ste. B. Date of inspection Feb. 28. Facility did not have a procedure for responding to a throwing up or diarrheal event. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to facility during inspection for responding to a such events. Opened diced tomatoes on the make table had a use by date of Feb. 22, 2022. Food shall be discarded if it has not been used within 7 days. Diced tomatoes were discarded during inspection. Floors, especially under the wing prep area, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• OLIVE FOOD MART, 2310 S. Olive St. Date of inspection Feb. 28. Facility did not have a procedure to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance was given to facility during inspection for responding to such events. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Shelf by grill area is visibly soiled and covered with cardboard. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Cardboard should be removed and surfaces should be cleaned. Shelving under drink fountain and drawers near drink fountain are visible unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Toilet room door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Observed several damaged and missing ceiling tiles. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• WING SHACK III, 2701 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Feb. 24. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Sending 1st CFM Form Letter by email. This follow up by email regards item #2 only, CFM.

• COVENANT RECOVERY INC., 3201 W. Pullen St. Date of inspection Feb. 22. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed food stored on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

• TACKETTS CATERING - PLATES AND MORE, mobile, 1010 W. Pleasant Drive. Date of inspection Feb. 22. No procedures for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events noted. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidance given to owner for responding to such events. No hot water available in mobile during inspection. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

• AMERSON'S GRUB AND STUFF, 3891 Highway 365 S, Redfield. Date of inspection Feb. 18. No policy noted for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to such events that involve the discharge of throwing up or fecal matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidelines were given to owner for responding to such events during inspection. Observed two packages of deli meat that were opened more than 24 hours ago that were not dated. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Opened deli meats were dated during inspection.