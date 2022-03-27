La Petite Roche Tricentennial events

APRIL 1

◼️ "Sandwiching in History: La Petite Roche," noon-1 p.m.; presented by Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. Watch online: youtube.com/c/ARPreservation

APRIL 2

◼️ La Petite Roche Serve Day, 8 a.m.-noon, organized by City Church Network. For more information, contact Anthony Hampton at ahampton@citychurchar.org.

◼️ Capital City Classic 10K, presented by Little Rock Marathon; sign up at runsignup.com/Race/AR/LittleRock/CapitalCityClassic10K

APRIL 5

◼️ Rotary Club of Little Rock Program with Consul General of France Valerie Baraban, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; watch online: tinyurl.com/yn59z8r9

APRIL 5-12

◼️ Museum of Discovery Boat Building and Design Activity. In honor of the 300th anniversary of the discovery of La Petite Roche, the Museum of Discovery will host boat building and design activities in the PPG STEAM Studio (April 6-12), while Wiggle Worms (kids 6 and younger) will have a geology activity related to the "Little Rock." Learn more at museumofdiscovery.org

APRIL 6

◼️ Central Arkansas Library System's Legacies & Lunch/Arkansas Geological Survey "Geology of the Arkansas River Basin around La Petite Roche" Lecture by Angela Chandler; noon; register at tinyurl.com/4cpezh4p

◼️ Tricentennial Jazz in the Park Concert, 6-8 p.m., Riverfront Park, 202 La Harpe Boulevard

APRIL 7

◼️ "Little Rock: A Pivotal Point on the Trail of Tears" Lecture by Dr. Daniel Littlefield of the Sequoyah National Research Center, noon-1 p.m., University of Arkansas at Little Rock Downtown, 333 President Clinton Ave.; register to attend virtually (ualr.at/trailvirtual) or in-person (ualr.at/trail)

◼️ "And the Beat Don't Stop: 50 Years of Hip-Hop" Exhibit Opening Reception, 5-8 p.m., Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. Learn more: tinyurl.com/mr426ens

APRIL 8

◼️ Tricentennial 2nd Friday Art Night, 6-8 p.m., River Market District

◼️ "On the Rocks Talks: Finding the French Rock: de la Harpe" Lecture by Dr. David Ware of the Arkansas State Archives, 5 p.m., Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.

APRIL 9 (Tricentennial Celebration)

◼️ La Petite Roche Tricentennial Commemoration and Dedication Event, 10-11 a.m., Sturgis Plaza at La Petite Roche Heritage Site, Riverfront Park

◼️ Family Fair, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Riverfront Park and Museum of Discovery. Family-friendly carnival rides, food trucks and cultural offerings from the Early Arkansaw Re-enactors Association and Indigenous organizations, plus hands-on activities at the Museum of Discovery

◼️ Arkansas-theme Community Concert and Fireworks Celebration, 7–9:30 p.m., First Security Amphitheater; The Rodney Block Collective, Randall Shreve and the DeVilles, and more, plus a special performance by the Philander Smith Collegiate Choir during its 145th anniversary year

◼️ After Party Concert, 9:30-11:30 p.m., Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; Randall Shreve and the DeVilles

APRIL 10

◼️ Downtown Little Rock Partnership Barkus on Main, noon-5 p.m., SoMa District.

APRIL 13

◼️ "Tricentennial of La Petite Roche" lecture by Scott Carter; noon-1 p.m., Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St. Register online at eventbrite.com.

All events are subject to change. Visit LittleRock.com/300 frequently for complete details.

