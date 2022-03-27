Liberals hypocritical

The hypocrisy of American liberals is again yielding a bitter harvest. The same "progressives" celebrating Ukrainian heroism apparently continue their virulent advocacy of firearm-confiscation legislation. And yet it is that same mindset which made Vladimir Putin's invasion inevitable in the first instance.

A well-armed citizenry is a bulwark against foreign invasion, as the Second Amendment clearly recognizes. And yet as recently as last month, Ukrainian law banned the possession of handguns and strictly restricted the licensing of rifles. In the event, something on the order of 1 percent of the Ukrainian people actually possessed a license. This is what Putin's tanks encountered when they rolled across the border. Reality is a most powerful educator, and this benighted policy has now been abandoned; but at what cost? The Ukrainian people now desperately strive to gain firearms, let alone acquire the skills to possess and maintain them, reminiscent of the peril of the United States of America immediately following Pearl Harbor.

None of this need have happened. The Swiss (yes, Virginia, Switzerland) well understand. Will America--and American "progressives"--learn from this debacle? Stay tuned. In the meantime, the smug sanctimoniousness of American liberals is again exacting a price. In this case, in the form of Ukrainian (and Russian) blood.

J. FRED HART JR.

Little Rock

An apt description

To John Brummett for his recent description of Tom Cotton as "the snarling Dardanelle Sand Lizard": I salute you, sir.

JEAN WHITE

Little Rock

Self-serving and petty

As the proud grandmother of a young public defender, I have been appalled by the lack of respect shown in the confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Obviously, her role as a public defender is but one of her many achievements in an impressive resume covering everything from her academic success to her professional path toward membership on the highest court in the nation.

Some in the media have referred to the ignorance several senators have shown regarding the requirements of our public defenders. This was obvious in several instances, but I would never accept that Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton questioned from a place of ignorance. His approach was far more that of a bully than an ignoramus. He wasn't looking for an honest response from Judge Jackson; he was using this as an opportunity to show his bona fides to the Republican base for his next campaign.

Once again an Arkansas politician has provided fodder for the media to make fun of our wonderful small state. (Remember our late Congressman Wilbur Mills, who was disgraced in a career-ending episode when his apparent girlfriend dipped her toes in the Tidal Basin in front of the Jefferson Memorial.) There must be something wrong, they imply, with a citizenry who could elect such a self-serving, petty individual as Tom Cotton to represent us at the national level.

Sadly, they might be right.

MARY DEE TAYLOR

Little Rock

Consider candidates

As an Arkansas voter, I am concerned that the current leading gubernatorial candidate is a lifelong, family-professional politician with zero real-world experience. Her primary claims to fame are (1) her daddy and (2) a short stint as an angry press speaker for twice-impeached, dictator-wannabe Donald Trump.

In her current commercials, she already expresses her desire to limit news (I assume she's wishing to modify the First Amendment). Much of her funding is from out-of-state sources looking to push their non-Arkansas wacky agendas.

Before Arkansas becomes another crazy state in the Trump-worship world, I wish to encourage voters to seriously consider other candidates as this election year evolves. There are several other more reasonable but less well-funded choices for voters. We still have an opportunity to make election decisions that will move Arkansas forward.

Also, Arkansas has the lowest percentage of citizens registered to vote (even Mississippi beats us), so please, if you have not registered to vote, do so soon before the primaries begin in May. Every vote counts!

CLIFF SCOGIN

Fayetteville

Does it look familiar?

Sen. Ted Cruz at the airport while being inconvenienced by a delay, says to the agent struggling with the delays of many, "Do you know who I am?"

Who behaves that way?

And in the questioning of the Supreme Court nominee, he bullies, he is rude, disrespectful to the nominee, the chairman and the entire committee. Who behaves that way?

V. Putin, one man, declares war on a country because they subscribe to a free, independent, democratic life. Their president was overwhelmingly elected. Putin chooses to bomb, kill children, families, hospitals, neighborhoods.

Who behaves that way?

With no evidence, countless reviews, recounts proving the 2020 election was not stolen, there are those who insist that, oh surely, the facts are alternative.

Who behaves that way?

Hopefully not you.

PATTY CRINER

Little Rock

Wow, just inspiring

Watching Sen. Tom Cotton question Judge Katanji Brown Jackson the other day was amazing. He showed his true spirit--rude, interrupting, grandstanding, bullying. Harvard Law and the GOP must be so proud!

MARY PAAL

Little Rock