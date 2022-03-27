Razorbacks capitalize in 7th, rally to win series at Missouri

One day Missouri scored four runs in the seventh inning to take command, Arkansas returned the favor Sunday.

The Razorbacks plated four unearned runs in the top of the seventh and held off a late rally to beat the Tigers 6-4 at Taylor Stadium. Arkansas (18-4, 5-1 SEC) defeated Mizzou for the second time to win its first road baseball series of the season.

Cayden Wallace led off the seventh with a walk against left-handed reliever Christian Wall. Then the Tigers’ fielding came apart at the seams.

Peyton Stovall grounded to third baseman Justin Colon, but Colon airmailed a throw when second baseman Nander De Sedas was late to cover the bag. Michael Turner followed with an RBI infield single to score Wallace from third base, and Mizzou first baseman Luke Mann committed an error trying to field a bunt by Robert Moore to load the bases with no outs.

Austin Troesser, a weekend starter for the Tigers prior to the Arkansas series, balked home a run with one out and Braydon Webb hit a two-run double past third base to extend the lead to 6-2.

Missouri (13-7, 1-5) scored twice against Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins in the eighth, but Brady Tygart stranded Tigers on the corners after creating a bases-loaded situation by hitting Torin Montgomery with one out.

Tygart struck out two during a perfect ninth and recorded his second save of the weekend. The freshman right hander has four saves this season.

Wiggins threw a career-high 109 pitches and 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. The sophomore right hander allowed 4 runs, 4 hits and 3 walks, and tied a career high with 8 strikeouts.

Missouri did not record a base hit between Mann’s two-run home run that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the second inning and Tre Morris’ RBI single on Wiggins’ final pitch in the eighth. Mizzou’s two eighth-inning runs came after Wiggins walked the leadoff hitter and was ruled to have hit a batter with no outs.

Wiggins was dominant in the middle innings. At one point he retired 10 consecutive batters and he threw only 44 pitches between the fourth and seventh innings.

Arkansas tied the game 2-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning. Jalen Battles’ one-out single up the middle scored Chris Lanzilli, and Zack Gregory followed with a bases-loaded walk to score Kendall Diggs, a freshman designated hitter who reached base in 3 of 4 plate appearances.

The Razorbacks missed on an opportunity for more runs in the inning when Wallace chased a 2-2 slider for the second out and Stovall flied out to end the inning.

Arkansas stranded nine base runners. The Razorbacks out-hit the Tigers 8-4.

Missouri right-handed starter Austin Marozas pitched 5 innings and allowed 2 runs, 4 hits and 4 walks, and struck out 2 in a 91-pitch no-decision. Wall was the losing pitcher.

Troesser was good in three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The right hander allowed three hits and struck out two.

Arkansas won its 12th consecutive SEC series dating to last season and won its third consecutive series over the Tigers dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have won all three of their series at Taylor Stadium since Missouri joined the SEC.

Arkansas is scheduled to play the first of two games against Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. It will be the start of a six-game homestand for the Razorbacks that will include three games against reigning national champion Mississippi State.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the number of consecutive batters retired by Jaxon Wiggins.