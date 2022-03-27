Local Flavors: When she’s not helping cook up a new book, Hannon’s in the kitchen

"'Where are you from?' is a hard question for me," begins Michelle Hannon, executive director of the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. "I was born in the Bay Area in California but spent most of my childhood in the Aramco compound of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. I went to college in northern New York, which led to an career as an automotive electronics sales engineer in Detroit.

"In 2002," she goes on, "my husband and I changed gears for a slower pace of life. We moved to Saranac Lake, N.Y., in the Adirondack mountains for 14 years, where I worked as customer service director at a nonprofit environmental magazine, program director at a Girl Scout camp, concierge at a luxury resort, personal assistant for an independent businessman, and director of a nonprofit community arts center. Saranac Lake is an artsy, quirky little town, and we loved it there, but I have Raynaud's and it got way too cold for me. We decided to find a warmer place to call home, and one night at a bar in Brevard, N.C., the locals told us about the halfbacks -- northerners who move to Florida until it gets too hot for them and they move halfway back. We decided to be intentional halfbacks and moved to Florida, knowing we were only going to stay for a short time. After two years we'd had enough. We packed our possessions into a storage unit and headed west. Eureka Springs was the second town on our list."

Hannon says when she and her husband arrived on Nov. 30, 2018, every Eurekan she met said, "'Welcome home!' like it was a foregone conclusion that we would end up here. The hardest part about finding a place to live is finding a place to live, but on our way to the parking lot from the hotel, we walked by a 'For Rent' sign. We called the number on the sign, and the landlords told us they had just put it up and were still in town. Two days after we arrived in Eureka Springs for the first time, we signed a year's lease. Six months after that, I started my dream job."

Hannon says she is a voracious reader and loves the fact that now she can read books by authors she knows. But she also enjoys spending time in her kitchen.

"My mom hates to cook, but my grandma was amazing, especially at baking," she says. "It was her love language, and it's mine, too. As a college student, my joke was that my cooking skills extended to boiling water and making toast. After I graduated and was living on my own, I basically taught myself to cook with support -- and a gift subscription to 'Taste of Home' -- from Grandma.

"This has been my go-to cookie recipe for over a decade, and I've tailored it to my tastes over the years. I like a hearty, healthier cookie with lots of good stuff in it. I've always got a bag in the freezer that I raid daily for desserts, hiking or paddling energy snacks, sharing with friends, or bringing to gatherings. They're always a hit and they keep great."

Whole-Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

½ cup (1 stick) butter at room temperature

½ cup unsweetened applesauce OR one ripe banana, mashed

¾ cup white sugar

¾ cup brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract OR other flavoring (I like zested orange peel)

2 eggs

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup unbleached white flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 T. cinnamon (optional)

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup raisins (or other dried fruit)

1 cup chopped walnuts (or other nuts, I like a combo of nuts)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease cookie sheets. Combine dry ingredients. Cream together applesauce, butter and sugars. Mix in vanilla and eggs. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Fold in chocolate chips, dried fruit and nuts. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 12 minutes until golden. Makes 31/2 dozen.

Is there a local maker's kitchen you'd like to sneak in to visit? Tell us by emailing bmartin@nwadg.com.

“This has been my go-to cookie recipe for over a decade, and I’ve tailored it to my tastes over the years. I like a hearty, healthier cookie with lots of good stuff in it,” says Michelle Hannon of her Whole-Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies. (Courtesy photo)



“This has been my go-to cookie recipe for over a decade, and I’ve tailored it to my tastes over the years. I like a hearty, healthier cookie with lots of good stuff in it,” says Michelle Hannon of her Whole-Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies. (Courtesy photo)

