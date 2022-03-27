Local notes: Red Cross seeks blood donors

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Foster Families

Shiloh Christian School's Chick-fil-A Leader Academy invites all fostering or newly adoptive families in Northwest Arkansas to "A Family Fun Night for Fostering Families" on from 5 to 9 p.m. April 9 at Champions Stadium, Shiloh Christian School, 1707 Johnson Road in Springdale. CLA is comprised of 84 students in the 10th and 11th grades who plan and execute the event. They are working with multiple foster agencies across Northwest Arkansas.

This free event is designed to allow the families to relax and bond while they enjoy dinner and fun activities in Shiloh's turfed football stadium including inflatables and carnival games. The finale of the evening will be a family movie on a jumbotron screen complete with popcorn, candy and drinks. Throughout the night there will be giveaways for fostering parents, teenagers, children, and babies.

Information: shilohsaints.org/claimpactproject.

UAFS

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host a unique admissions event for Spanish-speaking residents and their families from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 28 at Zapata's restaurant, 7308 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

Si Se Puede en UAFS! (You can do it at UAFS,) is the first in a new slate of recruitment programs which aim to provide the Hispanic community with useful information about enrollment, acceptance, financial aid, and the many degree and career paths at UAFS. Spanish-speaking staff, faculty and current UAFS students will be present to answer questions and make connections for interested students from high school students to working adults.

Guests are asked to register in advance at: lions.uafs.edu/register/sisepuede. Light refreshments will be provided courtesy of Zapata's and the UAFS Admissions office.

Information: (479) 788-7635.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has listed the following classes:

• March 28: Fighting Medicare Fraud & Scams. Learn about the latest healthcare scams in Arkansas and nationwide and what role beneficiaries and their caregivers play in the fight against fraud. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Drake Airfield. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

• March 29: Turn Your Great Ideas Into a Business. Join Morgan Schotz, a local start-up business expert, and learn the steps to take to turn your great, original idea into a business. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. OLLI office. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

• April 1: Turning Your Recipes Into a Legacy Cookbook. Join cookbook author and chef Christina Bush and learn the steps to follow to publish your own cookbook of favorite recipes. 10 a.m. to noon. Drake Airfield. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545.

Red Cross

It's officially spring! As the weather warms up and the latest covid-19 surge continues to slow, many people are looking forward to meeting up with family and friends. At the start of this new season, the American Red Cross encourages the community to play an important role in helping save lives by making blood donation part of their spring plans.

As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, April 1-18:

• Bentonville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 McCollum Road.

• Cave Springs: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 1, Absolute Heat & Air, 1083 E. Lowell Ave.

• Gentry: 12:30-4:30 p.m. April 4, First Baptist Church of Gentry, 221 W. Main St.

• Rogers: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 5, Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway; 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 18, First Baptist Church Rogers, 3364 W. Pleasant Grove Road.

• Siloam Springs 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. April 7, Ivory Bill Brewing Co, 516 E. Main St. #1.

• Elkins: 1:30-5:30 p.m. April 15, Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive.

• Farmington: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18, Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170.

• Fayetteville: 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 11, Central United Methodist Church/Central Activities Center, 6 W. Dickson St.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.