



LR man arrested in

restaurant robbery

Pulaski County deputies on Friday evening arrested a man who they say robbed a restaurant while armed with a knife, according to an arrest report.

Deputies were looking for Eric Winston, 52, of Little Rock, who robbed Jerry's Deli on East Dixon Road while wearing a red hoodie and carrying a large knife, the report said.

Officers located a vehicle belonging to Winston at a residence on Neely Road in Little Rock and spotted a red hoodie inside, according to the report. While they were clearing the car, Winston walked up to deputies and they arrested him, the report said.

Winston faces a felony charge of aggravated robbery.

Officers: 10 people

threatened in home

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony charges after Pulaski County deputies said he barricaded himself inside a residence with several people, including children, and threatened to kill them, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at 5705 Bayou Meto Loop early Saturday morning learned that Eric Bishop, 41, had blocked himself in the home with four adults and six children, the report said. Bishop had a knife and threatened to kill himself and the others, according to the report.

Deputies got into the residence and were able to lead the children and two of the adults out to safety, but Bishop remained in another room with another person, authorities said. Police were able to get into the room and arrest Bishop, who they say had hit the remaining victim in the face.

Bishop faces multiple felony charges -- one each of kidnapping, aggravated assault and second-degree domestic battery; three of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; and nine counts of first-degree terroristic threatening -- as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest by using force and three more of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.



