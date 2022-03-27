Marker to tell story of enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in search of freedom

FAYETTEVILLE -- Most residents and visitors to Fayetteville probably are unaware of Nelson Hackett's story, but a historical marker planned for the downtown square aims to tell them.

The city's Black Heritage Preservation Commission, a resident advisory panel established late last year, is in the middle of a project to create a marker for Hackett in partnership with the University of Arkansas Humanities Center. Michael Pierce, associate professor of history at the university, spoke to the commission recently about Hackett's life.

A purpose of the commission is to help create markers recognizing the historical struggles and achievements of Black residents as a way to promote diversity and equality and oppose discrimination. Pierce has led the Nelson Hackett Project at the university, which aims to make Hackett's story widely known across the state through its website and lectures.

Hackett was an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville on horseback in July 1841 seeking freedom. He traveled 360 miles through Missouri, a slave state, and another 600 miles through free states before reaching Canada, which was under British rule at the time.

Alfred Wallace, the man who claimed to own Hackett, tracked Hackett and demanded his arrest and extradition. Wallace accused Hackett of stealing the horse, $500 and other goods. Arkansas Gov. Archibald Yell wrote a letter to the colonial governor of Canada requesting that Hackett be returned. The request was granted.

"He is the first and only enslaved person who Canada sends back to slavery," Pierce said.

Hackett was taken back to Fayetteville in summer 1842. He was publicly whipped several times, was tortured and was sold back into slavery in Texas, according to Pierce's research. He escaped again, but his fate remains unknown.

Abolitionists pressured the British government to stop Hackett's extradition. They feared the extradition would set a precedent because no enslaved person who escaped to Canada had ever been sent back to the United States. Slave owners could have used accusations of theft or other offenses to reclaim enslaved people. The British government eventually made laws preventing such extradition. Britain had outlawed slavery in 1807.

"Nelson Hackett set in motion, through his agency, the events that made sure that Canada would remain a safe haven for those who were escaping slavery in the United States," Pierce said.

Wallace owned a grocery store south of where the Bank of Fayetteville sits at the downtown square. Hackett labored there as Wallace's personal servant. The original building burned down during the Civil War. The commission is considering having the marker placed somewhere near that spot on the square within city right of way.

J.L. Jennings, the commission's chairman, said he sees Hackett's story as one of freedom. Hackett's actions had an impact internationally, and it's a story that originated in Fayetteville, he said.

That spirit -- the longing and desire for freedom -- resonates with all people, Jennings said.

"It's a remarkable story about a man fighting for freedom who, in turn, maybe didn't achieve it for himself, but he did for others," he said.

The city plans to apply for a $3,500 state grant to pay for the marker's creation. City staffers are piecing together more information to have a detailed grant application ready in time for a July 2 deadline, said Britin Bostick, long-range planner with the city.

The marker likely would tell Hackett's story on a large piece of metal with engraved text on a pole. The commission will discuss details such as size and estimated cost of the marker and precise location during its April 21 meeting. From there, the City Council would have to approve applying for the grant and, if awarded, to accept the money.

Bostick said history is about telling stories. Marginalized people historically have been excluded from having a platform to tell their story, she said.

"It's not just a marker for today or for an unveiling ceremony," Bostick said. "It's also a marker that's meant to have its own sense of permanence."