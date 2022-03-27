North Little Rock notebook

Mayor to address

'State of the City'

The North Little Rock City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday. Mayor Terry Hartwick is scheduled to give a "State of the City" address during the beginning of the meeting.

Hartwick will address the status of the city after the covid-19 pandemic and accomplishments it made in 2021, including the purchase of the Blue Cross Blue Shield building and the opening of the Justice Center.

The council is scheduled to vote on a new map for the city's wards, new police cars and laser scanners for the city's Police Department, and amend the city's budget.

Events lined up

for Throwdown

Main Street in North Little Rock will be closed April 8 and 9 for the year's first Argenta Dogtown Throwdown.

The monthly event takes place on the second weekend of every month from April to October when the city closes a portion of Main Street for cars "for outdoor dining and live music."

This year's first Argenta Dogtown Throwdown will kick off with "Dogtown Drinks," a happy hour event beginning at 4 p.m. on April 8, with live music on the Argenta Library Steps from 6 to 9 p.m.

"We want to give people as many opportunities as possible to enjoy our beautiful downtown this spring," said Chris Kent, executive director of the Argenta Downtown Council, in a news release. "Argenta Dogtown Throwdown, now in its third year, is a festive yet laidback event for enjoying the local culinary scene and local musical talent al fresco."

Farmers market

to return in April

North Little Rock's farmers market will return April 9. The Argenta Farmers market, previously known as the Dogtown Farmers Market, will again be open every Saturday through October.

The market will be located at 410 Main St., south of the Argenta Library, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, when people can buy fresh produce, meat and baked goods from local vendors.