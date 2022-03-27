• Meghan, Duchess of Sussex plans to host a new podcast that will focus on harmful labels and stereotypes applied to women. The "Archetypes" podcast, part of Prince Harry and Meghan's partnership with Spotify, is expected to launch this summer. The series will feature interviews with historians and experts to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back," according to a summary posted on Spotify. The streaming service on Thursday released a minutelong teaser that opened with clips of people talking about the stereotypes applied to women's strength and intelligence. "I'm Meghan, and this is 'Archetypes,' the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," the Duchess of Sussex says on the clip. No lineup of guests has been announced. Harry and Meghan have a multiyear deal to produce and host podcasts for Spotify under their production company Archewell Audio. It is one of several high-profile deals the couple has. Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in March 2020. They have since relocated to California, where they are raising their two children, Archie and Lili.

• The trial of Kidd Creole has begun in New York City with his lawyer telling a jury that it was self-defense when the rapper stabbed a homeless man to death in 2017. The artist, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, is charged with murder and went on trial Friday in Manhattan criminal court. Prosecutors said the rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming angry because he thought Jolly was gay and flirting with him. Authorities said the stabbing happened as Glover was walking to his maintenance job in midtown Manhattan shortly before midnight on Aug. 1, 2017, and Jolly asked him, "What's up?" Glover's lawyer, Scottie Celestin, said Jolly died from a dose of the sedative benzodiazepine that was given to him at a hospital, not from the stab wounds. Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl told the jury that Glover confessed to police and didn't stab Jolly in self-defense. Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five is best known for the 1982 rap song "The Message." The group formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx and became the first rap act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. The trial resumes Monday.