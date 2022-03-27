Newcomer, returnee vie for GOP nomination for Arkansas House District 50

House of Representatives

District 50

Zachary Gramlich (R)

Age: 28

Residency: 28-year resident of Fort Smith

Occupation: Middle school science teacher for Fort Smith School District.

Education: Master’s in educational leadership from Arkansas State University, bachelor’s in biology with a teaching licensure from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Political Experience: None

FORT SMITH -- Political newcomer Zachary Gramlich, 28, and former legislator Jim Medley, 74, are both vying in the May 24 Republican primary for the state House District 50 nomination.

District 50 covers the central and western portions of Fort Smith, according to a map on the Arkansas Board of Apportionment website.

The House seat is open because Justin Boyd is running for the District 27 seat in the state Senate.

The Republican primary winner will face Democrat Diane Osborne, 64, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Medley served three terms in the Legislature from 2003 to 2009 in District 64 before it was redrawn to District 50 after the 2020 census. Medley also served three years on the Fort Smith School Board and is the current justice of the peace for District 7 in Fort Smith. He retired six years ago as the CEO of the Area Agency on Aging of Western Arkansas.

Medley said his experience and track record of listening to and being open with constituents is what makes him the best candidate for the position. He said one of his goals if elected is to have the state pay each county the full cost of keeping inmates in the county jails.

"As an example, in Sebastian County the cost per day is $64, and the state just agreed to pay $40. They were paying $32 a day, and now they've agreed to pay $40. That's a statewide problem," he said. "At least for the bigger jails, the ones that have several hundred inmates in them, and this has been going on for many years."

Gramlich said he could bring fresh ideas to the District 50 position as he is a Fort Smith Public School educator and a small business co-owner. This is his first time running for office.

Gramlich said his priorities if elected would be to fund schools and improve education to makes students hireable, thus attracting new businesses and creating jobs.

"The second aspect is just ensuring that we continue to make sure that we have taxes and a climate that's friendly for business so that we can continue to grow," he said. "If you look at Northwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, the River Valley, we are growing. People are wanting to come to Fort Smith, especially businesses. So we need to keep and ensure that we are creating an environment that is good for that so people can have jobs and have families and own their own home and have all those things that people want to do when they grow up."

The Legislature and Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized a $6.02 billion state general revenue budget for the 2023 fiscal year earlier this month. Hutchinson said in February the Department of Finance and Administration conservatively estimated the state will have an approximately $500 million surplus at the end of fiscal year 2022 on June 30.

Both Medley and Gramlich suggested the surplus go to the statewide issue of crowding in county jails, but they're unsure if the state should build more prisons. They said they're in favor of funding alternatives like the drug court, mental health court and veterans court.

"I have a hard time just dumping money to build a new prison when that only really puts a Band-Aid on the actual issue of the number of people who are incarcerated," Gramlich said. "For every dime we put into a prison, we need to be putting dimes into ensuring every court has access to alternative ways to deal with people who have broken a law, especially first-time, nonviolent offenders."

"And if at all possible, I think they should lower taxes," Medley said. "I know lots of places they could lower taxes. They could stop charging a sales tax on used vehicles. I know the exemption's been increased, but they could just totally remove it off of used vehicles. They could reduce the cost of property tax for people who are 65 and older.

"Of course, you can always reduce the income tax on people," he added.

Early voting for the Republican primary election begins May 9.

Arkansas state representatives serve two-year terms and have an annual salary of $44,356.

