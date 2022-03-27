Northern Ukraine city’s inhabitants voice desperation





LVIV, Ukraine -- Though not under as much dire threat as the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Chernihiv is similarly blockaded and pounded from afar by Russian troops. Its remaining residents are terrified that each blast, bomb and body that lies uncollected on the streets ensnares them in the same trap of unescapable killings and destruction.





"In basements at night, everyone is talking about one thing: Chernihiv becoming [the] next Mariupol," said 38-year-old resident Ihar Kazmerchak, a linguistics scholar.

He spoke to The Associated Press by cellphone, amid beeps signaling that his battery was dying. The city is without power, running water and heating. At pharmacies, the lists of medicines no longer available grow longer by the day.





Kazmerchak starts his day in long lines for drinking water, rationed to 2½ gallons per person. People come with empty bottles and buckets for filling when water-delivery trucks make their rounds.

"Food is running out, and shelling and bombing doesn't stop," he said.

Nestled between the Desna and Dnieper rivers, Chernihiv straddles one of the main roads that Russian troops invading from Belarus used Feb. 24 for the Kremlin's attempted strike onward to the capital, Kyiv, which is just 91 miles away.





More than half of the 280,000 inhabitants fled, according to the mayor, Vladyslav Atroshenko. He estimates Chernihiv's death toll from the war to be in the hundreds.

Russian forces have bombed residential areas from low altitude in "absolutely clear weather" and "are deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure: schools, kindergartens, churches, residential buildings and even the local football stadium," Atroshenko told Ukrainian television.

On Wednesday, Russian bombs destroyed Chernihiv's main bridge over the Desna River on the road leading to Kyiv; on Friday, artillery shells rendered the remaining pedestrian bridge impassable, cutting off the last possible route for people to get out or for food and medical supplies to get in.





Refugees from Chernihiv who fled the encirclement and reached Poland this week spoke of broad destruction, with bombs flattening at least two schools in the city center and strikes also hitting the stadium, museums and many homes.

They said that with utilities knocked out, people are taking water from the Desna to drink and that strikes are killing people while they wait in line for food. Volodymyr Fedorovych, 77, said he narrowly escaped a bomb that fell on a bread line he had been standing in just moments earlier. He said the blast killed 16 people and injured dozens, blowing off arms and legs.

So intense is the siege that some of those trapped cannot even muster the strength to be afraid anymore, Kazmerchak said.

"Ravaged houses, fires, corpses in the street, huge aircraft bombs that didn't explode in courtyards are not surprising anyone anymore," he said. "People are simply tired of being scared and don't even always go down to the basements."

With the invasion now in its second month, Russian forces have seemingly stalled on many fronts and are even losing previously taken ground to Ukrainian counterattacks, including around Kyiv. The Russians have bombed the capital from the air but not taken or surrounded the city. U.S. and French defense officials say Russian troops appear to have adopted defensive positions outside Kyiv.

With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities on Saturday dismissed statements from the Russian military suggesting that it planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control. The region has been partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

"We cannot believe the statements from Moscow because there's still a lot of untruth and lies from that side," Markian Lubkivskyi, an adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister, said. "That's why we understand the goal of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin still is the whole of Ukraine."

Hours later, explosions rocked Lviv, a city in western Ukraine about 45 miles from the Polish border where an estimated 200,000 displaced Ukrainians have taken refuge.

Britain's Defense Ministry said Saturday that it doesn't expect a reprieve for citizens of Ukraine's bombarded cities anytime soon.

"Russia will continue to use its heavy firepower on urban areas as it looks to limit its own already considerable losses, at the cost of further civilian casualties," the U.K. ministry said.

Previous bombings of hospitals and other nonmilitary sites, including a theater in Mariupol where Ukrainian authorities said a Russian airstrike is believed to have killed 300 people last week, already have given rise to war crimes allegations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appearing by video at Qatar's Doha Forum, on Saturday compared the destruction of Mariupol to the Syrian and Russian destruction wrought on the city of Aleppo.

Later, in a video address, Zelenskyy assailed Russian claims that Ukraine is trying to wipe out the use of the Russian language, saying: "You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes."

The invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost a quarter of Ukraine's population. Of those, more than 3.7 million have fled the country entirely, according to the United Nations. Thousands of civilians are believed to have died.

In Chernihiv, hospitals are no longer operating, and residents cook over open fires in the street because the power is out. The utility workers who stayed behind aren't enough to repair the broken power lines and restore other essential services, and time has become a blur, the mayor said.

"We live without dates and days of the week," Atroshenko said.

VILLAGES ON FRONT LINES

Ukrainian media officers escorted several teams of journalists on a rare visit through villages close to Russian lines in the countryside of greater Kyiv on Friday to show some of the damage from early fighting, as well as the success of the Ukrainian resistance and the counterattacks that Ukraine's military has mounted.

The villages visited were not among those recently liberated by the continuing Ukrainian counteroffensive, but they had come under attack as Russian forces had tried to seize them two weeks ago. Similar battles are now being waged daily.

A deputy commander of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade -- which controlled the area -- who asked that he be identified only as Sulim headed the group.

A spot on the edge of a village, on a highway leading into Kyiv, marked the limit of the Russian advance in the area under Sulim's watch. Two tanks -- a T-90 that was hit by the Javelin and a T-72 -- according to the commander, were ambushed on the road March 2 during the first week of the war. A half-dozen burned-out armored vehicles lay nearby -- beside a cluster of houses and in a gully -- wrecks from several skirmishes over the period of a week.

Russian forces were still just 4 miles away, but the commander asked that the village names not be published to safeguard his positions.

The villages on the front line were mostly deserted, with just a few men and women guarding houses and looking after their livestock. The first line of houses facing the road where the tank battle happened were badly damaged from artillery or tank shells.

Several soldiers at the scene voiced thanks to the United States for providing Javelin portable antitank missiles and to Britain for sending NLAWs, next generation light anti-tank weapons. Despite their success in ambushing the Russian armored vehicles and tanks, the Ukrainian troops were wary of the firepower of the Russian army and kept the visit to their positions short.

Ukrainian artillery sounded close by as it fired at Russian positions to the north. Black smoke rose beyond nearby woods where the shells had fallen.

"Personally, we want to close the skies," Sulim said, repeating a call by Zelenskyy for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over the country to save its cities from punishing airstrikes.

NUCLEAR CONCERN

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escorted U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel to his hometown Hiroshima on Saturday to pay respects to atomic bombing victims and warned that the world is again facing threats of nuclear attacks stemming from the invasion of Ukraine.

"As we face a possibility of Russia's use of nuclear weapons as a realistic concern, I felt strongly [as leader of] the world's only country to have suffered atomic attacks that we should never allow threats or use of nuclear weapons," Kishida told reporters after a tour of the peace park and the museum with Emanuel.

"The tragedy should never be repeated," Kishida said.

Leaders from the Group of Seven countries on Thursday urged Russia not to use biological, chemical or nuclear weapons in its war on Ukraine. That prospect was raised when Putin in February ordered his nation's nuclear forces put on high alert over tensions with the West.

The Aug. 6, 1945, atomic bombing by the United States killed about 140,000 people and nearly destroyed Hiroshima. Three days later, a second U.S. atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki killed 70,000 more, before Japan surrendered six days later.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "highlights the harsh road toward achieving a world without nuclear weapons," Kishida said. "As prime minister from Hiroshima, I must firmly send a message [of peace] to the rest of the world."

Kishida has been pushing to bolster Japan's military budget and capability amid growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia. He says his realistic approach is to protect lives while seeking to achieve the ideal for the future.

About 3,000 Russian troops were conducting drills on the disputed Kuril islands, according to media reports, the first since Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was suspending peace treaty talks with Japan, citing Tokyo's sanctions against Moscow.

Russia has also increased naval activity around Japan, which Japanese officials say is meant to project Moscow's military strength.

Kishida and Emanuel laid flowers to the victims at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

A visit to Hiroshima by Emanuel, known for his close ties to President Joe Biden, is raising hopes for a similar presidential visit.

Emanuel said he cannot speak for Biden but there is a possibility.

"I think as a friend I can say if he makes it here to Japan I know he'll want to visit one of the two cities, but not both," he said.

The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have requested that Biden make a similar trip to their cities during his visit to Japan to attend a summit of Quad nations, which also includes Australia and India, expected in late April. Quad, or the "Quadrilateral Security Dialogue," is an Indo-Pacific alliance established in 2007.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Mari Yamaguchi, Andrea Rosa, Nebi Qena, Cara Anna and staff members of The Associated Press and by Carlotta Gall of The New York Times.

Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they cannot trust statements from the Russian military Friday suggesting that the Kremlin planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



Ukrainian soldiers chat in the front line position close to Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With the invasion now in its second month, Russian forces have seemingly stalled on many fronts and are even losing previously taken ground to Ukrainian counterattacks, including around Kyiv. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the destroyed TV and radio tower at Izyum, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion on Friday March 25, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)



A woman shows a shelter in her house basement where she and her neighbours have been living for a month hiding from the Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With the invasion now in its second month, Russian forces have seemingly stalled on many fronts and are even losing previously taken ground to Ukrainian counterattacks, including around Kyiv. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they cannot trust statements from the Russian military Friday suggesting that the Kremlin planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



An injured woman evacuated from Irpin lies on a stretcher in an ambulance on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine — explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



Natalya Vakula, 44, rests in a hospital in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, while recovering from injuries in her leg after a Russian attack in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Biden is in Poland for the final leg of his four-day trip to Europe as he tries to maintain unity among allies and support Ukraine's defence. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



Smoke rises out of an apartments building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been holding out against Russian forces since the early days of the invasion. But the city located not far from the border with Belarus on the road to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv is surrounded, and the suffering of residents who haven't been able to flee is mounting. (AP Photo/Olga Korotkova)











