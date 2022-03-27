Notae, Williams named to All-Western Region team

SAN FRANCISCO -- University of Arkansas senior guard JD Notae and sophomore forward Jaylin Williams were both named to the All-West Region Team, announced after Duke's 78-69 victory over the Razorbacks on Saturday night in Chase Center.

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero was named the region's most outstanding player and he was joined on the All-Region team by Blue Devils sophomore center Mark Williams and junior guard Jeremy Roach.

Pair stand out

Both standout big men for Arkansas and Duke posted double-doubles in Saturday night's game.

Duke's Mark Williams hit the double-double mark with his 10th rebound halfway through the second half. The 7-1, 242-pound sophomore wound up with 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams snagged his 10th rebound in the closing seconds of the game and wound up with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds for his 15th double-double this season.

The 6-10 sophomore from Fort Smith made 8 of 17 shots and added 3 assists, 2 steals and a plus-3 in the plus-minus department.

The Razorbacks lost contact late in the first half after Jaylin Williams went to the bench with his second foul at the 4:56 mark.

The Blue Devils finished the half on a 14-7 run, reeling off the final eight points in the last 2:14 to take a 45-33 lead into intermission.

Noting Notae

Arkansas guard JD Notae wound up just shy of a huge career milestone.

The 6-1 guard fouled out with 3:47 remaining after scoring 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including 2 of 5 from three-point range.

Notae, a third-team AP All-American, finished the season with a career-high 660 points and has 1,999 points in what could be his last college season.

Notae has another season of eligibility in 2022-23 awarded by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic if he wants to use it.

Notae said earlier this month he would decide after the season whether to return to Arkansas or pursue a pro career.

.500 vs. Arkansas

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski evened his career record against Arkansas at 2-2.

The victory also gave Krzyzewski an NCAA-record 13th Final Four appearance. He had been tied with UCLA Coach John Wooden for the most with 12.

Krzyzewski, the NCAA Division I all-time winningest coach with a 1,129-308 record in 47 seasons, is now 2-1 against Arkansas in NCAA Tournament games.

Duke beat Arkansas 97-83 at the 1990 Final Four in Denver and lost to the Razorbacks 76-72 in the 1994 national championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

Arkansas beat Duke 98-88 in the preseason NIT in New York during the 1990-91 season.

Lane advantage

Duke built its 45-33 halftime advantage on the strength of 15-of-21 shooting in the paint and a 30-14 scoring advantage there.

The Blue Devils finished the game with a significant 46-34 advantage in points in the paint.

Duke made just two three-point shots in the opening half, Paolo Banchero's straight-away make from about 23 feet at the 1:20 mark and Trevor Keels' swish just before the halftime buzzer.

Duke center Mark Williams scored four buckets in a row in the first half, the middle two on tip-ins, for a 14-11 Blue Devils lead.

After JD Notae stroked his second three point shot for a 14-14 tie, Wendell Moore Jr. added yet another tip-in for the Blue Devils.

Floor crash

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams felt the effects of a hard fall to the floor midway through the second half.

Williams took a feed in the paint from Davonte Davis and flushed a two-hand dunk in the face of Duke star Paolo Banchero. The collision drew a foul on Banchero and sent Williams sprawling onto his tailbone. The 6-10 sophomore was wincing as he got up and converted a three-point play at the 10:03 mark and he continued to reach back to his tailbone on the defensive end.

Charge me

Jaylin Williams took his 53rd and 54th charging fouls in a 30-second span midway through the first half, leading to the TBS crew telling a story about how his father, Michael Williams, taught him the skill as a young player.

Williams positioned himself in front of a Trevor Keels drive and got the call at the 9:29 mark.

Moments later, after Williams got a defensive rebound and threw an outlet pass to the Blue Devils, he got back in position and drew a charge from Wendell Moore Jr. at the 8:59 mark

Cheerleader help

When Arkansas guard Stanley Umude's three-point attempt bounced high off the rim and became stuck between the backboard and shot clock with 18:22 left, the Razorbacks' cheerleaders knew what to do.

After two Indiana cheerleaders got the ball down when it was stuck in the same place during Saint Mary's 82-53 victory over the Hoosiers on March 18, two Arkansas cheerleaders quickly sprung into action.

A female Razorbacks cheerleader got on the shoulders of a male cheerleader and easily knocked the ball free as fans cheered them on.

Toney slice

With 7-foot-1 Mark Williams guarding him high on the right wing, Au'Diese Toney cut to the basket and received a perfect pass from Jaylin Williams for a backdoor layup.

The move, which gave Arkansas a 9-6 lead, prompted Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski to utter a mild expletive on the bench, as caught by the TBS crew.

Bad memory

Grant Hill, an analyst for the TBS telecast, was an All-America forward at Duke the last time Arkansas faced the Blue Devils in the 1994 NCAA Tournament championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

Hill contributed 12 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocked shots and 3 steals in 38 minutes, but he also had 9 turnovers in Arkansas' 76-72 victory.

A three point shot by Hill tied the game 70-70 with 1:29 left, but Scotty Thurman hit a three pointer with the shot clock running down to put Arkansas ahead 73-70 with 50.9 seconds left.

The Razorbacks, led by 23 points from Corliss Williamson and 15 each from Thurman and Corey Beck, denied Duke a third consecutive national championship.

Hill worked Saturday's game with Jim Nantz, analyst Bill Rafferty and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Arkansas Coach Nolan Richardson pulled a surprise in the 1994 game by starting seldom-used forward Ken Biley instead of Clint McDaniel. Biley, a senior from Pine Bluff, guarded Hill.

"I think a lot of people considered me a nut to start Biley," Richardson said this week. "But Biley was a good player. Hill didn't score on him."

Hill didn't score in the first four minutes when Biley guarded him before McDaniel entered.

Hey Mom!

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman hugged a lot of family members in the stands after the Razorbacks beat Gonzaga 74-68 on Thursday, but the first was his mother, Kristine Musselman Platt.

It was the first time Kris, who lives in San Diego, saw Musselman coach in person in his three seasons at Arkansas.

"I mean, really, really special," Musselman said of the celebratory moment. "My mom, she's seen more basketball than I have. She went through it with my dad [the late Bill Musselman].

"It's not been easy to not have your mom come and visit ... but it's hard travel. There's no direct flights from San Diego to Fayetteville, and so it really did mean a ton.

Musselman pointed out his mother got to spend quality time with her granddaughter Mariah and grandsons Michael and Matthew.

"I wanted to go directly to her, because the last 45 seconds I looked over there and to see the emotion of her excitement was pretty cool. I was focused on the game too, but I did glance over there a couple of times."

In the Dance

Arkansas fell to 48-34 all-time in NCAA Tournament play. The Razorbacks first of 35 appearances was in 1941.

Duke improved to 118-38 in NCAA Tournament games, including 101-30 under Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Eric Musselman is 6-2 in NCAA Tournament games as Arkansas' coach and 8-5 overall, including a 2-3 record with Nevada.

SWC remembered

Arkansas is among six teams that played in the now-defunct Southwest Conference to make the NCAA Tournament field.

Joining the Razorbacks were defending national champion Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech.

Arkansas, Houston and Texas Tech advanced to the Sweet 16.

"Look at what the old Southwest Conference is doing," said Nolan Richardson, who led the Razorbacks to SWC regular-season and tournament championships in their last three years in the conference before leaving for the SEC for the 1991-92 season. "It's amazing."

Day at ballpark

The Razorbacks got a tour of Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants play, on Saturday.

The Oracle Park scoreboard had a message congratulating Arkansas on its season.

Cap connection

When the Razorbacks flew to San Francisco on Tuesday, everyone in the traveling party received caps from Eric Musselman representing some of the Bay Area professional teams, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's and San Francisco 49ers.

"I can't divulge my sources," Musselman said when asked how he acquired the gear so quickly.

Musselman and Arkansas assistant Keith Smart were both head coaches for the Warriors.

Crossed up

Television veteran Jim Nantz mistakenly identified Stanley Umude as the Razorback transfer from Pittsburgh early in the game after a missed three-pointer by Umude in the early going.

Nantz corrected himself a little later to clarify Au'Diese Toney is the Arkansas player who previously played at Pitt. Umude transferred from South Dakota.

1978 Hogs

Two starters on Arkansas' 1978 Final Four team -- Ron Brewer and Jim Counce -- were in attendance.

Brewer, who's son Ronnie is on the Razorbacks' staff, has attended all of the team's NCAA Tournament games.

Counce, a heart surgeon in Northwest Arkansas, and his wife, Kathy, flew in Saturday morning for the game.

"We wanted to be here for the game," Counce said. "These opportunities where you have a chance to go to the Final Four are just so rare."

Musselman talked on his radio show this year about Counce attending some practices.

"Muss has been nice enough to let me watch his team practice a few times," Counce said. "I love to watch him work with the players. He runs it like a pro practice."

Musselman previously was an NBA head coach with Golden State and Sacramento.

"I love these players," Counce said. "They're just so gritty."

"Corey Beck has been my favorite player," Counce said of the starting point guard on Arkansas' 1994 national champion and national runner-up teams. "But right now I'd have to say Jaylin Williams is my favorite."

SEC done

Arkansas was the only SEC team to make it past the NCAA Tournament's second round.

With Arkansas leading the way at 3-1, six SEC teams finished 5-6 in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn and Tennessee were each 1-1 and Alabama, Kentucky and LSU each were 0-1.