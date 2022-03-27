OPINION | ON BOOKS: Nowitzki biography well done





Sometimes I wonder what the target demographic is for most sports biographies. Kids and causal fans, I suppose. Which is why so many of them, especially those where the athlete cooperates or collaborates with (or pretends to be) the author, read like hagiographic clip jobs. Most biographies of athletes are essentially celebrity bios, meant to be consumed by fans with a parasocial relationship with the star.

That's kind of what I thought "The Great Nowitzki" (Norton, $30) would be — a prosaic account of the unlikely career of a basketball player almost universally recommended as one of the good guys. Dirk Nowitzki is widely believed to be the best European ever to play in the NBA, a 7-footer with an outside touch who changed the expectations for big men in the league. That Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career with one club, the Dallas Mavericks, is highly unusual and encouraging to those who still harbor quaint ideas about loyalty. In an era when individual players seem to matter more to most followers of professional basketball than the teams they play for, Nowitzki, who retired in 2019, presented as a kind of throwback, a guy tied to a city and a fan base. I would imagine that, in Dallas, he is considered a civic treasure, as Stan Musial was in St. Louis and Mike Ditka is in Chicago.

But while German novelist Thomas Pletzinger ("Funeral for a Dog") obviously respects his countryman Nowitzki and knows (and loves) basketball, he never succumbs to idolatry or reductive game re-caps.

"An innovator with a very unique way of thinking, a meticulous technician" is how Pletzinger describes Nowitzki, with whom he traveled on and off for seven years during the writing of the book. He's also "[t]he creation of a nutty professor" — Holger Geschwindner, the former German Olympian and pro who has coached and mentored Nowitzki since he encountered the 16-year-old future superstar at a basketball camp.

When he played, Geschwindner was a run-and-gun guard, a Teutonic analog to Pete Maravich who defied the regimented, conservative conventions of the dominant German style of play. Geschwindner himself was the student of one Ernie Butler, a Black American from Indiana who ended up teaching at an American junior high school on the U.S. Army base in Giessen. Butler, who played basketball at Ball State, ends up playing on the local club team, the only Black American in the league, and he leads them to the finals of the German championship.

"He looks a little lost out there with all the white sons of teachers in pulled-up shorts, all of whom have learned basketball as if it's a foreign language," Pletzinger writes. "Some have come from handball, others from track and field, but none of them have grown up with basketball like Ernie has, none of them play the game as naturally as him."

In 1963, Butler watched the 17-year-old Geschwindner develop as a high school player — in one game he scored 100 points — "or maybe 98, certainly more than 80" and Butler recruited him to play for Giessen.

"[Butler] notices that Geschwindner only uses his strength in small doses," Pletzinger writes. "He gets better when the level of play increases. He's there when it matters. He makes shots from all over the court; he runs and runs and unpacks one tool after another."

Butler, a jazz musician as well as an athlete, communicated his pet theory to Geschwindner, that basketball was like jazz. Five guys all doing something different, improvising, finding their way as they went along, each waiting for their chance to take a solo, but working as a team toward a common goal. Butler taught Geschwindner, and Geschwindner taught Nowitzki.

Yet Nowitzki was never seen as a "can't miss" prospect — there were no real-world comparisons to be made to a ball-handling seven-footer who lived on the perimeter and shot three-pointers. Big guys were supposed to play near the basket, to rebound and set screens. So he was identified early; he wasn't coddled by the AAU system or by collegiate boosters. He has, Pletzinger insists, remained a humble and hard-working man who is uncomfortable with his celebrity status.

One niggle with the book is that Pletzinger is obviously — and proudly — Nowitzki's friend. Not that there's much dirt to dish, but Pletzinger's first duty is to his subject, not his readers. That's OK, though his handling of the one tabloid-worthy incident of Nowitzki's life — his engagement to Crista Ann Taylor, who was later arrested, convicted and sent to jail on fraud charges, is handled obliquely, with Taylor's name never being mentioned. Obviously Pletzinger is trying to save his friend — who comes across as naive and decent — embarrassment, but it's awkward in an otherwise candid and insightful book. (Weirdly enough, Nowitzki's engagement also seems to have been scrubbed off his Wikipedia page.)

In any case, "The Great Nowitzki" is far better conceived and written than the typical sports biography (Pletzinger wrote it in German and it was first published in Germany in 2019, so no small credit should go to translator Shane Anderson). It's a fittingly intelligent and unconventional book about an intelligent and unconventional jazz player (Nowitzki is proficient on the saxophone) who transformed the way the most American game is played.

