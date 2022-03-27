GOLF

Madsen in front in Carlsbad

Nanna Koerstz Madsen was tied for the lead in the JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, Calif. when she teed off Saturday on the par-4 18th. She two-putted for par and a 3-under 69 -- and walked off with an unexpected three-stroke lead over Na Rin An. Coming off a breakthrough victory two weeks ago in Thailand that made her the LPGA Tour's first Danish champion, Koerstz Madsen took advantage of An's closing triple bogey to pull away at Aviara Golf Club. An, the South Korean rookie who earned tour membership as the LPGA Q-Series medalist, eagled the short par-4 16th and birdied the par-5 17th to tie Koerstz Madsen for the lead. But on the 18th, trying to hit off the cart path near the green, An fired the ball low into the path curb, sending it bounding down the path. She was able to hit her next shot off the path onto the edge of the green and made a 7 for a 69. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alana Uriell shot a 68 on Saturday and is tied for 20th at 6-under 210. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) struggled with a 74 on Saturday and is at 1-over 217.

Martin maintains lead

Ben Martin shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Martin had five birdies and three bogeys as the wind dropped a bit at Corales Golf Course to take a 14-under 202 total into the final round. He opened with consecutive 66s. The 34-year-old former Clemson player has made only one other PGA Tour start this year, missing the cut in Puerto Rico with rounds of 78 and 70. He won the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his lone PGA Tour title. Chad Ramey was second after a 69. He eagled the par-5 14th. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth posted a 72 on Saturday and is at 5-under overall. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 74 on Saturday and is at 1-over.

Kim takes over in Louisiana

Seonghyeon Kim fired a 7-under 64 on Saturday to grab a one-shot lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Lake Charles Championship. Kim is at 15-under 198 at the Golden Nugget Golf Course in Lake Charles, La., one shot better than George Cunningham. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria turned in a 69 on Saturday and is at 9-under for the tournament. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 74 on Saturday and is at 1-over overall.

BASKETBALL

Fire disrupts NBA game

The Toronto Raptors' game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night restarted at 9:30 p.m., about 70 minutes after it was suspended in the second quarter and the arena evacuated because of a fire in a speaker hanging over the stands. Players headed to their locker rooms with 4:05 left in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38. About a half-hour after the game was paused, a Raptors spokesperson said the team had consulted with Toronto Fire Services and hoped play could resume without fans in 30 or 40 minutes. Shortly after that, two workers using ropes and harnesses hung from the ceiling and sprayed a fire extinguisher at the problematic speaker. Remaining ushers and arena security staff cheered when the Raptors returned to warm up for the restart. The halftime break was cut from 15 minutes to seven and a half minutes.

TENNIS

Medevdev tops Murray

Daniil Medvedev never gave Andy Murray a chance. The top-seeded Medvedev opened his bid to reclaim the No. 1 ranking Saturday by topping Murray 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open. Medvedev never faced a break point in any of his nine service games. He can regain the No. 1 spot by making the Miami semifinals. Only five men in the past 18 years have held the No. 1 ranking that is currently held by Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also past No. 1's -- while Medvedev and Murray are the others. Murray was No. 1 from November 2016 through August 2017, and that distinction was handed off between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal since before Medvedev got there for the first time on Feb. 28. Medvedev's stay was brief; his three-week reign ended officially on Monday when Djokovic returned to the top of the rankings. But with three more wins in Miami, Medvedev would be back on top.

MOTOR SPORTS

Allmendinger first in Xfinity

AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing scored their first victory of the season Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Allmendinger was scheduled to start 20th today in the Cup race, also in a Chevrolet for Kaulig. It was Allmendinger's first win through six races this season, and first for Kaulig, which dominated the Xfinity Series last year and this year has added two Cup cars to its program. Austin Hill finished second for Richard Childress Racing to give Chevrolet a 1-2 sweep. Kaulig and RCR have a technical alliance. Cole Custer finished third in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Zane Smith wins Trucks race

Zane Smith inherited the Truck Series win at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday when a three-wide move for the lead went awry and Smith sailed past his rivals for the victory in double overtime in Austin, Texas. Kyle Busch led a race-high 31 of the 46 laps around the permanent road course and was desperately trying to stretch his fuel to the finish when the race went haywire. Alex Bowman moved from third alongside Stewart Friesen, who tried to defend the pass by diving inside of Busch. All three trucks were side-by-side as the drivers dove into a turn. Unable to maneuver through, the trucks slid off course and Smith shot past the leaders to take over the top spot. Smith was able to drive away from the challengers as Busch and Bowman both tried to regain position. He scored his fifth career victory and second through four races this season. Smith also won the season-opening race at Daytona in his Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

Schumacher out after crash

Mick Schumacher will not compete in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following his hard crash in Formula One qualifying. Schumacher crashed Saturday and was airlifted to a hospital for further examination before returning to his hotel. Haas F1 ruled Schumacher out of the race today and the American team said it would field just one car. Schumacher, who turned 23 earlier this week, posted on social media that he was "OK." Schumacher is the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, and the Haas team said the young driver was able to phone his mother following the crash. It took safety workers several minutes to get Schumacher from his mangled car and into an ambulance for a first cursory check at the track. F1 has been heavily scrutinized for continuing its race weekend following an attack by rebels on a nearby oil depot. The attack during the first practice Friday could be heard at the track and smoke could be seen billowing in the background of the circuit.

SWIMMING

Cal claims NCAA title

Destin Lasco won the 200 yard backstroke by more than a second Saturday night at McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta to help California win the men's swimming and diving national title. Cal, which has won two of the last three championships, finished with 487.5 points, 51 ahead of defending national champion and second-place Texas. Florida was third with 374. In the second event on the fourth-and-final day of the NCAA championships, Lasco finished in 1 minute, 37.71 seconds as the Golden Bears took control of the team competition. Carson Foster of Texas finished second in 1:38.77 but the Longhorns gave up their lead -- for good. Bobby Finke of Florida -- who won two gold medals (800 meter freestyle and 1500 meter freestyle) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics -- cruised to a victory in the 1,650 yard freestyle in 14:22.28 seconds, shattering the pool record (14:29.43 by Georgia's Sebastien Rouault in 2008). N.C. State's Will Gallant finished second in 14:31.34.

HORSE RACING

Epicenter captures La. Derby

Favorite Epicenter took a big step toward the Kentucky Derby, surging past leader Zozos and Pioneer of Medina entering the stretch and pulling away for a 2 1/2-length victory Saturday in the $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds. The Steve Asmussen-trained bay colt started the Grade 2 stakes race for 3-year-olds from the No. 6 post at even money and tucked in behind Zozos with Pioneer of Medina to his right as the horses ran within a half-length of each other around to the final turn. Jockey Joel Rosario, who won last year's Louisiana Derby aboard Hot Rod Charlie, guided Epicenter over 1 3/16 miles in a track-record 1:54.38 and paid $4, $2.80 and $2.40. Zozos, trained by Brad Cox, returned $3.40 and $2.80 and earned 40 points. Pioneer of Medina, Todd Pletcher's pupil who went off as the 5-2 second choice, was two lengths back and paid $5 to show.

