Officials report rise in state’s flu cases

Health officials say they are starting to see an uptick in flu cases in Arkansas after a mild start to the flu season during the fall and winter.

The Arkansas Department of Health classified flu levels as mild in January and February in its weekly reports, but it moved the classification to moderate for the past two weeks. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported an increase in flu activity for most of the country for the week ending March 19, the most recent report available.

Oklahoma reported a high level of outpatient respiratory illness -- the highest in the country -- during the week ending March 19, followed by Arkansas, New Mexico and Idaho with moderate levels of illness, according to the CDC.

Both the Department of Health and the CDC monitor the flu through the U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network, which tracks outpatient visits for respiratory illness that include fever plus a cough or sore throat, according to the CDC website.

The level of flu in Arkansas in March is on par with an average flu season, according to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, chief medical officer for the Department of Health.

"Now that omicron has faded, people are starting to go without masks and carry on with their usual activities, and we are starting to see flu spreading," she said.

Flu season officially starts in September and goes through the following September, though there is usually an elevated number of cases between September and May, Dillaha said.

Health care providers are not required to report flu cases to the department but are required to report hospitalizations and deaths, she said.

This season, 22 Arkansans have been hospitalized with influenza and 15 have died, according to the department. A total of 24 people died of the flu last year, compared with 125 in 2019-20 and 120 in 2018-19.

Flu A is the dominant strain this year, which tends to be a little bit more severe than flu B, said Dr. Marti Sharkey, Fayetteville's public health officer.

During an average flu season, the number of cases increases in December, then goes down when school-age children are home from school for Christmas break, before peaking again in February, Dillaha said. This year was different because the season started out normal, then cases went down in January and February as people began taking precautions to prevent the spread of the omicron variant of covid-19, she said.

The pattern gives some evidence that wearing masks makes a difference in preventing the spread of the flu, Dillaha said.

It's not unheard of for the flu season to peak in March. Over the past 38 flu seasons, flu activity peaked 17 times in February, seven times in December, six times in January and six times in March, according to the CDC.

It's a myth that the number of flu cases was low this year and last because doctors were diagnosing and counting flu cases as covid-19 cases, both Dillaha and Sharkey said.

"That is absolutely false," Sharkey said. "Covid cases come as covid cases; flu cases come as flu cases."

It's not too late to get a flu vaccination, according to Dillaha and Sharkey. The current flu vaccine will only be available through June, Dillaha said. She especially recommends that people who are at high risk for complications from the flu or people traveling to the southern hemisphere this summer get vaccinated.

Sharkey suggested calling health care providers and pharmacies ahead of time to make sure they still have the immunization available, since flu vaccines are distributed in the fall.

The risk factors for severe flu are similar to the risk factors for covid-19, Dillaha said. People at high risk include those with chronic lung problems, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, diabetes and weakened immune systems, as well as those over the age of 65 and those who are pregnant or have recently given birth, she said.