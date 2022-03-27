It's OK to admit there are some questions we can't answer.

Why there are people who feel trapped in bodies that don't conform with their psychology and self-image is a mystery, but we know these people have always been around. Those of us who don't feel a disconnection between who we believe we are and what parts we've been assigned may not genuinely appreciate the psychological unease gender dysphoria can cause. But one way to understand the depth of another's pain is to look at the lengths they will go to find some relief.

Trans people are crippled by the incongruity between identity and body. To claim, as some do, that trans people exist as a result of some kind of aesthetic choice is stupid and cruel. I think the choice is analogous to the one that hiker Aron Ralston made to cut off his arm after it was trapped beneath a boulder. It's a choice between life and death.

Still, it is possible to look at trans athlete Lia Thomas, who a week ago won the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, and feel that something is wrong with that competition without being a bigot. It is possible to think Thomas is courageous and admirable while wondering if the other women who swam against her in those events were at an unfair disadvantage.

The crude reading is that she was born male, and that men have certain innate physical advantages over women. They are generally bigger and stronger and able to run faster.

More precisely, we might note that the average man--for our purposes, a man is anyone who has gone through testosterone-driven puberty--has larger and denser muscles than the average woman, and stiffer connective tissue that allows for the exertion of greater muscular force more rapidly and efficiently.

Additionally, a man's body fat and lean muscle mass are typically distributed differently. The upshot is that, pound for pound, men are generally more powerful than women. In most sports involving timed races, man are roughly 10 to 12 percent faster than women.

Men have greater lung capacity, which can be an advantage in competitive indoor swimming. (But women seem to have an edge in open water marathon swimming; preliminary research by the World Open Water Swimming Association indicates open water swimming may be unique among athletic competitions in that women seem to have a small but clear advantage over male competitors.)

Thomas was born athletically gifted and, as most athletes do, started training very young. In high school Thomas finished sixth in the Texas high school state championships. Swimming for the the University of Pennsylvania men's team as a freshman, Thomas recorded the nation's sixth-fastest time in the 1,000-yard freestyle. In two other events, the 500-yard freestyle and 1,650-yard freestyle, Thomas recorded times that ranked within the top 100 by men nationally.

Notice I'm avoiding using pronouns. Thomas came out to her family as transgender in high school. She began transitioning to a woman in 2019, and came out to her coaches, friends, and teammates on the Penn women's and men's swim teams. She swam for the men's team in the 2019–2020 academic year as a junior while undergoing hormone therapy. She took a year off when competitive swimming was canceled during the covid-19 pandemic and competed on the women's team in 2021–2022.

There's no doubt that Thomas is not quite as fast a swimmer as she was before transitioning. But relatively, she went from being ranked in the mid-500s in the 200 freestyle men's competition to beating Olympic medalists.

In February, John Lohn, editor-in-chief of Swimming World Magazine, pointed out that "the difference from her personal best with the Penn men's program was just six percent, as opposed to the typical 10 to 11 percent difference generally seen between men and women."

Lia Thomas followed the rules. The NCAA allows trans women to compete on collegiate teams after undergoing a year of testosterone suppression. But there is a real debate on whether this therapy effectively counteracts all the advantages gained during testosterone-driven puberty. The science isn't complete, and the rules might need to be adjusted.

The onus shouldn't be on her to step aside because some people think she's got an unfair advantage. Other people argue she doesn't. Thomas isn't a controversial figure because she's a trans woman competing in women's sports; other trans women have and are competing. She's controversial because she's had a lot of success competing as a trans woman.

If you want to blame someone--and you don't have to --maybe you should take a look at the NCAA, which has stayed on brand by slow-walking its policies. It wants to see what USA Swimming is going to do before adjusting its rules.

I think Lia Thomas is kind of a non-issue. One of the things that sports teaches us is that we are not created equal. There are cisgendered women with naturally high testosterone levels. There are people who are born Bo Jackson. No one would ever put themselves through gender transition because they wanted to win medals or Olympic glory.

And I do not have any good answer to the "problem" that some see as embodied in Lia Thomas.

But I like what her competitor, Brooke Forde--a Silver Medalist in Beijing who finished fourth behind Thomas and two of her Olympic teammates in that 500-yard freestyle (and the daughter of longtime Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde)--said about the situation.

"I have great respect for Lia," Forde said in a statement. "Social change is always a slow and difficult process, and we rarely get it correct right away. Being among the first to lead such a social change requires an enormous amount of courage, and I admire Lia for her leadership that will undoubtedly benefit many trans athletes in the future."

Sure, some of the women Lia beat grumbled about it; some of their parents were--as parents tend to get--upset by the idea that their girls were beaten by someone with a physical advantage.

But try to tell us that Lia Thomas is anything other than an underdog, anything other than brave.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com