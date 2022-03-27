OPINION/Paper Trials Magic Springs boss followed the perfect path up the water park’s organizational chart

A MAGICAL CAREER Jesskya Hanna was just 16 when she took a seasonal job in 2000 as a lifeguard at Magic Springs.

Now the Hot Springs native is the theme and water park's new general manager, taking over in January from Jack Bateman, who retired this month.

"From my first lifeguard class to today, Magic Springs has been my family," she says in an email interview. "Led by incredible supervisors, I was inspired from the start to be successful and take my job seriously -- all while staying focused on a future career at the park."

Hanna steadily climbed the Magic Springs ranks, becoming head lifeguard and aquatics supervisor. While attending the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, she worked at the park during her summer breaks. In 2005, she was named waterpark manager.

"That was my dream job," she says. "In that role, I began learning much more about what the park had to offer long term. I started taking on new departments including security, horticulture, and launching Magic Screams."

She was operations manager and then operations director, overseeing the park's concert series. In 2012, she became assistant general manager of the park.

"For the last 10 years, I've been involved in management decisions and was able to learn how to make those high-level decisions for the park. Because of this experience, my day-to-day job won't look very different, but I look forward to engaging the support of my leadership team now that I'm the one making the final call for daily and future-oriented decisions."

Magic Springs opens for its new season on May 7, with the water park opening May 28.

"Guests can expect the same thrilling, family-friendly experience they know and love at Magic Springs this season," Hanna says. "Our 2022 Summer Concert Series will feature more than 25 artists and guests can enjoy these concerts at no additional cost. We have a series of special events throughout the season like our Mermaid Mondays -- July 11, 18 and 25 -- and, of course, we are thrilled to bring our beloved fall event, Magic Screams, back for 2022."

Hanna and her husband, Tim, have two children, 11-year-old Beckett and Cooper, 8. How does she think her 16-year-old self would feel about where she is now?

"Oh, I'd be so proud of myself ... I'm proud to say that I've built the life I dreamed of, both professionally and personally."

'SONG CONTEST' HOPEFUL Little Rock native Kelsey Lamb will learn her fate Monday on the second episode of NBC's "American Song Contest." Votes cast online will decide which three artists, including country singer Lamb, will advance to the next round of the competition.

The live series, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, airs Monday at 7 p.m.

