Putin cannot stay in power, Biden asserts





WARSAW, Poland -- President Joe Biden on Saturday escalated his rhetoric against Russia's Vladimir Putin, calling for resolve among Western nations in the face of the autocrat's invasion of Ukraine.





"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said at the end of a speech in Poland's capital that served as the capstone on a four-day trip to Europe.

Soon after Biden finished speaking, the White House attempted to clarify that he was not calling for a new government in Russia.

A White House official asserted that Biden was "not discussing Putin's power in Russia or regime change." The official said Biden's point was that "Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region."





Biden has frequently talked about ensuring that the Kremlin's invasion becomes a "strategic failure" for Putin and has described the Russian leader as a "war criminal." Shortly after meeting with Ukrainian refugees Saturday, Biden called Putin a "butcher." But until his remarks in Warsaw, the American leader had not veered toward suggesting that Putin should not run Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "it's not up to the president of the U.S. and not up to the Americans to decide who will remain in power in Russia."

"Only Russians, who vote for their president, can decide that," Peskov added. "And of course it is unbecoming for the president of the U.S. to make such statements."





Asked about the impact of such statements from Biden on Russia-U.S. relations, Peskov described it as "extremely negative."

"With each such statement, and Biden now prefers to make them daily, he is narrowing the window of opportunity for our bilateral relations under the current administration," Peskov said.

Last week, the Russians warned John Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador in Moscow, that diplomatic relations were in jeopardy because of economic sanctions imposed by Washington. On Thursday, the Russians declared almost a dozen diplomats at the U.S. Embassy as "persona non grata," paving the way for their expulsion. Staffing at the embassy is already thin, and U.S. officials have said further reductions will make it difficult if not impossible to keep it operating.





In what was billed by the White House as a major address, Biden on Saturday spoke inside the Royal Castle, one of Warsaw's notable landmarks that was badly damaged during War II. Biden used his speech to defend liberal democracy and the NATO military alliance, while saying that Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression.

Biden borrowed the words of Polish-born Pope John Paul II and cited anti-communist Polish dissident and former President Lech Walesa as he warned that Putin's invasion of Ukraine threatens to bring "decades of war."

"In this battle, we need to be clear-eyed. This battle will not be won in days -- or months, either," Biden said.

"We must commit now, to be in this fight for the long haul," Biden said.

Biden also rebuked Putin for his claim that the invasion sought to "de-Nazify" Ukraine. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish and his father's family died in the Holocaust.

"Putin has the gall to say he's de-Nazifying Ukraine. It's a lie," Biden said. "It's just cynical. He knows that, and it's also obscene."

Biden tried to tie the invasion to the former Soviet Union's history of brutal oppression, including the post-World War II military operations to stamp out pro-democracy movements in Hungary, Poland and what was then Czechoslovakia.

The president defended the 27-member NATO alliance that Moscow says is increasingly a threat to Russian security. He noted that NATO had worked for months through diplomatic channels to try to head off Russia's invasion.

The war has led the U.S. to increase its military presence in Poland and Eastern Europe, and Nordic nations such as Finland and Sweden are now considering applying to join NATO.

"The Kremlin wants to portray NATO enlargement as an imperial project aimed to destabilize in Russia," Biden said. "NATO is a defensive alliance that has never sought the demise of Russia."

Earlier in the day, Biden met with a crowd of about 1,000 people, including some of the Ukrainian refugees who have fled for Poland and elsewhere in the midst of the invasion. During this meeting, Russia kept up its barrage on cities throughout Ukraine. Explosions rang out in Lviv, the closest major Ukrainian city to Poland and a destination for the internally displaced that has been largely spared from major attacks.

The images of Biden reassuring refugees and calling for Western unity contrasted with the scenes of flames and black smoke billowing so near the Polish border.

After meeting with the refugees at Poland's National Stadium, Biden embraced mothers and children and promised enduring support from Western powers.

Biden listened as children described the perilous flight from neighboring Ukraine with their parents. Smiling broadly, he lifted up a young girl in a pink coat and told her that she reminded him of his granddaughters.

The president held hands with parents and gave them hugs during the stop at the soccer stadium where refugees go to obtain Polish identification numbers that give them access to social services such as health care and schools.

Some of the women and children told Biden that they fled without their husbands and fathers, men of fighting age who were required to remain behind to aid the resistance against Putin's forces.

"What I am always surprised by is the depth and strength of the human spirit," Biden told reporters after his conversations with the refugees. "Each one of those children said something to the effect of, 'Say a prayer for my dad or grandfather or my brother who is out there fighting."

Earlier, Biden stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Polish President Andrzej Duda, a key NATO ally, and assured him that the United States considered its support for the alliance to be a "sacred obligation."

In meeting with Duda at the presidential palace in Warsaw, Biden was hoping to bolster an ally on Ukraine's western border that has served as a conduit for Western arms and has absorbed more refugees fleeing the violence than any other country in Europe.

"America's ability to meet its role in other parts of the world rests upon a united Europe," Biden said.

The president spent time reassuring Poland that the U.S. would defend against any attacks by Russia as he acknowledged that the NATO ally bore the burden of the refugee crisis from the war.

"Your freedom is ours," Biden told Poland's president, echoing one of that country's unofficial mottos.

More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, and more than 2.2 million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland, though it is unclear how many have remained there and how many have left for other countries. Last week, the U.S. announced it would take in as many as 100,000 refugees, and Biden told Duda that he understood Poland was "taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of NATO's responsibility."

Biden called the "collective defense" agreement of NATO a "sacred commitment," adding that the unity of the Western military alliance was of the utmost importance.

"I'm confident that Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO," Biden said. "But he hasn't been able to do it. We've all stayed together."

Biden also met with Ukrainian ministers in his first in-person talks with the country's top leaders since the Russian invasion began.

"We did receive additional promises from the United States on how our defense cooperation will evolve," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, told reporters.

Biden gave no indication that the United States was willing to budge from its previous rejection of Ukrainian requests to establish a no-fly zone over the country or to provide it with the MiG-29 warplanes that Poland offered some weeks ago.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Megerian, Vaness Gera, Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee and Monika Scislowska of The Associated Press and by Michael D. Shear, David E. Sanger and Michael Levenson of The New York Times.

President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda, center, attend a military welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)



President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden participates in an arrival ceremony with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers during a visit to PGE Narodowy Stadium, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)











Gallery: President Biden speaks in Warsaw







