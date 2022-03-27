Ready to serve





Chef Ball, the annual event celebrating Central Arkansas chefs and future chefs at the top of their game, was March 15.

Hosted by the Central Arkansas Cooks chapter of the American Culinary Federation, the food- and wine-filled evening was held at the UA-Pulaski Technical College Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management Institute.





Chef Todd Gold, former chapter president, served as emcee for the program, which included an introduction of chef Kevin Gee as the new president of the Central Arkansas Cooks chapter.

Awards were presented to Chef of the Year Manley Clark, Pastry Chef of the Year Matias de Matthaeis, Educator of the Year Rob Best, Student Pastry Chef of the Year Dulce Hernadez and Student Chef of the Year Zach Mitchell.

Instead of a seated dinner in the institute's dining room, this year chefs served up tasty bites at stations around the large hall, each with its own wine pairing. Participating chefs were Jamie McAfee, Joe Coleman, Billy Ginnocchio, Jay McAfee, Shane Henderson, Adrienne Rogers, Jordan Davis, Regina Cornish, Terri Johnson, Robert Hall and Chocla Lea, with wine service by Ken Lipsmeyer.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









Gallery: Chef Ball 2022







