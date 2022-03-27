Reed finds bull’s-eye with Golden Arrows

A state championship is something that's been in the works for years at Lavaca, but when Renner Reed assumed the controls just prior to the 2012-13 season, it was effectively a must-have for the Winslow native.

Nine years later, that must-have was no longer essential for the Golden Arrows.

Lavaca capped its best season ever by running away from Magnet Cove 50-34 to win the Class 2A state championship for the first time. And for Reed, that victory signified that he'd done exactly what he set out to do some 10 years ago.

"It means a lot to me because this title is something we've pushed towards for years," said Reed, who's this year's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Coach of the Year. "It has been a goal for a long time, and it's great to see what dedication and hard work can bring."

That commitment from Reed and his team was demonstrated all season.

Lavaca has had several other stout years under Reed's watch. It's won at least 22 games in five of the last six seasons, including 34 during 2019-20. But that campaign ended with a loss to eventual state-champion England in the semifinals. However, their head coach believed there was something special about this batch of Golden Arrows.

Reed mentioned in November that he felt this year would be a good one for his team, and for good reason. Lavaca welcomed back all five starters, not to mention four seniors, and began the year ranked No. 3 in its classification.

From there, the Golden Arrows simply needed to go out and do what Reed previously foreshadowed, and more often than not, they did. Lavaca went 3-1 to start before ripping off 28 consecutive victories. Even their nine-point loss to Eureka Springs in a regional final, which snapped that long winning streak, did little to deter what the Golden Arrows aimed to do from day one.

Lavaca proceeded to win its first three state tournament games by double-digits until stifling Magnet Cove in the title tilt the same way it did other teams for most of the season -- with its defense.

The Golden Arrows held opponents to 40 points or less 26 times before limiting the Panthers to 34 points, which tied their season-low output. That type of defense, which Reed is a stickler for, allowed game MVP Kolby Glidewell and his teammates to operate effectively and efficiently enough on offense to deliver the program its elusive state title.

Reed, who's already gearing up to defend that championship, pointed out just how big of a win that was for not only he and his players, but for everyone who's ever walked the halls at Lavaca.

"It means a lot to our town and community," said Reed, who's won over 81% of his games the past six years. "We had a great crowd in Hot Springs and represented Lavaca with so much pride."