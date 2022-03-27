South Arkansas Republicans vie for state Senate seat

The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas political action committees are supporting Magnolia Republican Steve Crowell in his bid to oust first-term state Sen. Charles Beckham, a Republican from McNeil, in the May 24 primary election.

A Crowell fundraiser held last month at the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock led a handful of Republican state senators, including now-Senate President Pro Tempore-designate Bart Hester of Cave Springs, to stop by and inquire about the event.

Hester, who contributed $250 to Beckham last month, said the senators wanted to know whether the state chamber or the business community at large was conducting the fundraiser because it's difficult to find any votes that Beckham had cast that weren't pro-business.

Randy Zook, president of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas, said Crowell's campaign rented one of the chamber's rooms for the fundraiser and that several senators showed up at the event. "I was a little bit surprised that they came, but they were welcome," he said.

He declined to explain why the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas PACs are supporting Crowell.

Crowell said his campaign had a fundraiser at the state chamber and that a handful of senators came by "to put a name with a face," adding that "I had a good conversation with a couple of them."

He said he believes that the state chamber is supporting him because he is a member of this year's Leadership Arkansas class, and "they know I am conservative and I will help lower taxes, improve education and work on our future workforce [and] keep government from being involved in businesses."

Leadership Arkansas is a unique program designed to take a comprehensive view of the economic and political challenges that face the state, according to the state chamber's website.

Among other things, Beckham questioned whether his votes for bills aimed at barring employers from firing workers for not getting vaccinated against covid-19 and at banning gender-transition treatment for minors cost him the state chamber support.

"Where does my opponent actually stand on these issues?" Beckham asked.

In July, a federal judge blocked the implementation of Arkansas' law banning gender-transition treatment for minors. The state has appealed that ruling to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis. Act 626 of 2021 prohibits doctors from providing gender-affirming hormones and surgical procedures to young transgender people.

The state chamber is one of a dozen companies and industry groups that signed a friend-of-the-court brief that maintains that if the federal judge's ruling is reversed and the law is allowed to go into effect, then those business and industry group members will suffer and the law will directly harm the companies' employees who have transgender children by depriving them of necessary gender-affirming care.

Crowell said he supports legislation to ban gender-transition treatment for transgender youths.

He said he would have to read legislation prohibiting employers from firing workers who are not vaccinated against covid-19 before he could take a position on the issue.

Beckham and Crowell are vying for the Republican nomination in the primary in Senate District 3, which includes Clark, Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties and portions of Hempstead, Hot Spring and Pike counties. The winner will be unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.

Beckham, 38, is the owner of a propane distribution company, Budget Propane. He graduated from high school in Mississippi and attended Mississippi State University. He is married with two children.

Crowell, 49, is manager of SL Crowell Properties, which manages residential and commercial property and forestland and plans to build a subdivision. He has served on the Magnolia City Council since 2015.

He said he resigned in February as the head trap shooting coach at Southern Arkansas University to concentrate on his bid for the state Senate. He graduated from high school in southwest Minnesota and attended Mankato State University. He is married with four children.

Beckham said he should be reelected by voters because he promised when he ran for the state Senate in 2020 that "I would represent them with Christian, conservative values, and I have done that."

He cited the sponsoring of Act 949 of 2021, which prohibits abortions in hospitals except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency and strengthens the licensing requirements for abortion facilities; his vote for the legislation that would ban gender-transition treatment for minors; and his vote for income tax cuts that state officials project will reduce general revenue by nearly $500 million a year by fiscal 2026.

Crowell, a self-described conservative Christian, said voters should elect him over Beckham because he believes that Senate District 3 deserves someone who will listen to the people.

It's time "our elected leaders" talk and work on "the real issues facing our district," such as improving infrastructure, creating better-paying jobs and addressing mental health issues, he said.

Beckham said his top priorities would be "to recenter the focus to south Arkansas on economic development and education." It is apparent "we have been left behind" on gubernatorial appointments and investments by state agencies in the region, he said.

Crowell said his top priorities would include fighting for the agriculture industry, training the workforce and drawing high-paying jobs to the region as well as getting children reading at grade level.

MEDICAID EXPANSION

The state's Medicaid expansion program provides health insurance coverage to more than 300,000 low-income Arkansans. The federal government pays 90% of the cost for the program that was initially authorized by the Legislature in 2013, while the state covers 10% of the tab.

"I would work toward eliminating the program, but it has to be a measured approach," Beckham said. "We have to work methodically to ensure that the people covered by the program find coverage elsewhere. They become more self-sufficient and less dependent."

But Crowell said he doesn't believe the Medicaid expansion program should be eliminated.

The low-income people who need the help from the program should be assisted, and the people who are abusing the program should be held accountable, he said.

EDUCATION VOUCHERS

Beckham said he supports vouchers under which the state uses tax dollars to help parents pay for their children's education at private schools.

"Competition among schools is what is going to drive better educational outcomes for students," he said. "But the caveat is we have to ensure that schools are competing under the same rules."

The Legislature and state Department of Education need to return more control to local school districts, Beckham said.

Crowell said there should be vouchers for parents to send their children to private schools because he believes in freedom of choice, adding that the state needs to look at providing the best education in each school district. He said he would have to see how voucher legislation is written before deciding to support it because he doesn't want unintended consequences.

ABORTION STANCE

Beckham said he opposes abortion with "no exceptions," such as to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest.

"For me, it is a human life at conception," he said.

Crowell said that "abortion should be illegal," and he opposes it except to save the life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest.

2020 CAMPAIGN

In the 2020 general election, Beckham ousted state Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia -- who served in the state House from 2005-2011 and the Senate from 2013-2021 -- from Senate District 12 after challenging Maloch's conservative credentials.

Beckham defeated Maloch by a margin of 55.9% to 44.1%.

Senate District 12 included Columbia and Dallas counties and parts of Clark, Grant, Nevada and Ouachita counties.

Maloch is a resident agent for two political action committees that have contributed $2,900 apiece to Crowell, according to the Arkansas secretary of state's website. The political action committees are the Farmers Bank and Trust PAC and South Arkansas Leadership PAC.

Crowell said Maloch didn't have any influence on him running for the state Senate.

"We go to church, so I will say 'Hi' at church," Crowell said. They attend First Baptist Church in Magnolia, he said.

Maloch said he doesn't participate in the decisions about who receives campaign contributions from the political action committees in the Senate race.

"I'm totally removed from that," he said.

Before the November 2020 general election, six former classmates of Beckham signed a full-page ad in the Magnolia Banner-News opposing his candidacy, referring to an incident at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in which Beckham dressed in Ku Klux Klan regalia.

Beckham was dismissed from the school in 2000 after he and two friends dressed up as Klansmen during a school-sponsored Halloween event, according to court records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

When asked by the Democrat-Gazette about the allegations before the election in 2020, Beckham initially denied them before admitting to "mistakes" when faced with court records that corroborated his former classmates' recollections.

"I do sincerely apologize for any angst or grievances that I have caused anyone as a minor, as that is not the man that I am today," Beckham said in an emailed statement at that time. "I continue to unequivocally denounce the KKK and any like minded hate groups and the rumors that I am or have ever been part of the KKK are absolutely ridiculous."