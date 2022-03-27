St. Patrick’s Day parade names Shamrock royals





HOT SPRINGS -- Celebrities Cheech Marin and Danny Trejo were on hand to crown Tim Culbreth and Cindy Baswell as Shamrock King and Queen of the First Ever 19th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17.





The pre-parade festivities took place at a St. Paddy's Day Cocktail Luncheon at Horner Hall in the Hot Springs Convention Center. Marin was the celebrity grand marshal of the parade and Trejo was the official parade starter.

Before the royal ceremony, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders were introduced and mingled with the crowd followed by remarks from Marin and Trejo. Guests, many wearing festive green outfits, enjoyed a buffet luncheon, a variety of cocktails and visiting with the special guests.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









