SOFTBALL

UCA defeats Kennesaw State

The University of Central Arkansas (18-11, 3-2 ASUN) earned a doubleheader sweep over Kennesaw State (10-16, 2-3) on Saturday with wins of 9-1 in five innings and 8-2 at Farris Field in Conway.

In the first game, Tremere Harris drove in four runs for the Bears. Jaylee Engelkes and Reagan Sperling each had two hits. Engelkes drove in two runs.

UCA broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning with four runs to take a 5-1 lead, then added four more runs in the fifth inning to end the game.

Kayla Beaver allowed one run on 4 hits in 5 innings for the Bears. She struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

Engelkes led the Bears in the second game, going 3 for 4 with 3 RBI, including her first home run of the season. Jenna Wildeman also recorded three hits. Harris and Kristen Whitehouse each had two hits for UCA.

Jordan Johnson picked up the win for the Bears, allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, on 5 hits in 6 innings, while also striking out 5.

BOWLING

Red Wolves eliminated in Southland Tournament

The Arkansas State University women's team lost to Louisiana Tech 2-1 on Saturday and were eliminated from the Southland Bowling League Championship tournament at Colonial Bowling Lanes in Harahan, La.

After ASU avoided elimination with a 2-0 win over Tulane earlier Saturday, the Red Wolves rallied back against Louisiana Tech to force the Baker best-of-seven to decide the winner.

Louisiana Tech opened with a 74-pin advantage (259-185) and ASU cut it to 34 with a 232-192 game two total. Louisiana Tech increased the margin by 15, 216-201, in game three, but a plus-25 margin in game four (226-201) set the stage for ASU to complete the comeback. ASU rolled to a 224-192 margin in game five to win by eight pins, 1,068-1,060.

Louisiana Tech took game one of the best-of-seven series 223-188, but ASU took the next two games (236-235, 203-199) to lead 2-1. But Louisiana Tech took the next two games (242-160, 191-131) to regain the lead in the series 3-2. The Lady Techsters clinched the match with a 232-175 tally in game six to eliminate the Red Wolves from the event.

ASU will learn Wednesday whether it will compete in the NCAA Tournament.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services