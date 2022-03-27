Street Department tackles list of projects

New Pine Bluff Street Department Director Tom Bennett is wasting no time in getting started, as he shared the department's project accomplishments, wish-list items and goals through May during a recent Public Works Committee meeting.

Bennett said the Street Department is performing daily maintenance in all four wards, consisting of repairing potholes and street patches. The signage and striping crew is reinstalling or replacing fallen or missing signs, and the signalization crew is performing maintenance and repair for all signal lights.

Bennett said the department's fueling system needs to be updated, and it is coordinating the purchase and installation of the fuel software for the system.

"We are currently bidding a mechanical connector system for the emergency power generator for the shop and the office," he said. "It came to my attention that we did not have an emergency source of power if the lights went off."

Bennett said the need for the generator is critical because the doors in the mechanic shop are fully electric.

"If the doors can't open, we can't get to our vehicles," Bennett said, adding that during the last major storm, the department had a hard time doing just that.

Bennett also suggested that digital plans be created to replicate the existing paper plans.

"If we have a fire or some type of catastrophe, we would lose all of our engineering data for all the city streets and properties," he said.

In other Street Department operations, Bennett said the department is repairing washouts in the green areas adjacent to the intersection of West Pullen Avenue and North Hazel Street and coordinating the bidding process for guardrail replacement.

"We have several locations where we have guard rails. Those guard rails have been damaged through automobile accidents," Bennett said.

With the number that needs to be replaced, Bennett believes the cost to repair would be cheaper for the Street Department and the city to outsource the work.

The following locations, according to the department, need replacements:

• Ridgway Road just west of U.S. 63 South.

• South Main Street between East 20th Avenue and East 21st Avenue.

• South Ohio Street between East 29th Avenue and East 30th Avenue.

• South Ohio Street.

• East 23rd Avenue.

The Street Department is also replacing the driveway at the Pine Bluff Fire Station on 1805 N. Moreland St. by Dollarway Road and repaving a dead-end street on South Sycamore Street starting at West Seventh Avenue near the training center for the fire department.

Work is also being done to the Street Department headquarters to improve the working conditions.

"We're coordinating bids to redo the mechanic's shop bathroom, breakroom floor and resurfacing the mechanic's shop," said Bennett. " The bathroom will be remodeled and will be ADA accessible."

Another initiative for their office is updating the computer system.

"We have an individual computer system that is cumbersome and is backing up," he said.

Bennett said the department will transfer over to a computer server network system.

"We'll link all of the computers in the Street Department together and back them up in the cloud," Bennett said. The department is currently working on designing that system and bidding it out.

A damaged pipe on West 29th Avenue and South Hazel Street will need to be replaced, according to Bennett, adding the bid process is underway.

"We're currently preparing and going through the bid process to get the material to replace the pipe with and coordinate the workforce to perform the work," he said.

A significant project taken on by Bennett is the overlay project. Bennett said when he obtained his position and had a chance to look over the documents, two critical items were omitted during the preparation of the resurfacing document--patching and milling.

"Every street on our list requires milling and that's an additional cost," he said. "Just about every street, we're going to have to cut out and patch certain area in the street that have failing soils."

The overall budget for the project is more than $800,000 but with the added expense, Bennett said, he will need to go back through the project plans, reevaluate and get an actual cost for the work.

"We're not going to be able to do as many streets," said Bennett.

Bennett did present a way for the city and the Street Department to save money by leasing heavy equipment instead of purchasing. Bennett said he has been doing a market survey and that it is financially smarter to lease such equipment.

"We use the county department as our benchmark, and also I checked with farmers and contractors and everybody is leasing," he said. "They keep their equipment for five years and then turn it back in and get new equipment. The cost to buy versus leasing, leasing you come out cheaper."

He also says the maintenance is at the minimum.

"Right now the condition of the Street Department, they've held equipment for so long you can't even get parts for," Bennett said, adding he has been looking for the same parts since his first day with the city.

Going over and talking to the county road department and seeing their setup, Bennett said, they have a wonderful plan and modern equipment "enabling them to be efficient in doing their work."

Bennett said he will present a more in-depth presentation with hard numbers to the committee and go from there.

"The thing of it is leasing is the trend of the future," he said. "Nobody buys equipment -- especially when your money isn't bountiful."